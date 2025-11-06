New Relic Launches Agentic AI Monitoring and MCP Server for Enterprises

New Relic has introduced Agentic AI Monitoring and the AI Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server, designed to give enterprises holistic visibility into agentic AI workflows. These tools help businesses optimise AI-driven processes by tracking interactions across AI agents and infrastructure, tackling the rising complexity of multi-agent AI systems.

Empowering Engineers with Integrated Observability

By integrating with AI assistants like GitHub Copilot and ChatGPT, New Relic’s AI MCP Server enables seamless access to observability data within developers’ workflows, reducing context switching. This integration accelerates issue detection, root cause analysis and improves operational efficiency.

“As enterprises deploy agentic AI to accelerate software delivery, engineers have lacked direct access to observability data within their workflows,” said IDC Group Vice President Stephen Elliot. “Observability platforms will need to fill that gap by making observability capabilities available to any MCP-compatible agent. By creating an intelligent feedback loop where AI systems become more observable and reliable, while observability platforms become more intelligent and proactive, the industry can equip enterprises with the confidence needed to innovate at speed.”

New Relic is also introducing Outlier Detection, which works in tandem with anomaly detection to detect and analyse aberrant behaviors. New Relic Outlier Detection highlights data points that signal issues or failures, enabling teams to prioritize workstreams and address incidents proactively before they impact end-users. The solution goes beyond industry-standard algorithms to not only flag outliers but also streamline remediation.

Availability

Limited previews of Agentic AI Monitoring, the New Relic AI MCP Server, and Outlier Detection are now available as part of the New Relic Intelligent Observability Platform.