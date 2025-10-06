Kyndryl Scales Agentic AI to Make Enterprises AI-Native

Kyndryl has expanded its Agentic AI Framework with orchestration, ingestion and an agent builder that the company says will help customers move from pilots to AI-native operations. The update pairs a secure, compliance-aware architecture with sectoral use cases in insurance, government and banking.

Kyndryl is positioning its expanded Agentic AI Framework as a toolset to help customers scale AI beyond proof-of-concept projects into operational, enterprise-grade systems. The company says the enhancements combine an infrastructure-first approach with a methodology intended to shorten design-to-deployment timelines.

What Kyndryl announced

Kyndryl unveiled capabilities that augment its Agentic AI Framework, describing the update as a way to orchestrate, securely build and dynamically deploy AI agents. The firm says the framework uses a distinct design process and engagement methodology to accelerate adoption across government, banking, insurance, manufacturing and other industries.

Core capabilities: ingestion, orchestration and agent building

At the framework’s core is an orchestration layer Kyndryl says can secure and scale an organisation’s technology footprint into agent-driven workflows. That capability is reinforced by an “agentic ingestion” process that extracts and analyses a customer’s code, policies, data interdependencies, business goals and insights — including inputs from Kyndryl Bridge.

Kyndryl’s agent builder leverages industry and domain reference architectures and a catalog of agents and agentic workflows to help enterprises design, test and deploy agents that perform tasks such as writing code, running tests or automating complex processes. The company describes the framework as secure-by-design and cites “guardian concepts” to enable autonomous, transparent and compliant operations.

Kyndryl says it is deploying engineers, capabilities, and intellectual property through Kyndryl Vital to co-create customised projects that reduce the time between design and deployment. The approach is presented as a way to move customers away from isolated pilots toward business outcomes at scale. The company reports that about a quarter of its recent signings already include AI-related work such as data architecture, cloud, and digital workplace services.

Industry use cases cited by the company

Kyndryl outlines several sector implementations intended to illustrate how the framework is applied:

Insurance: An agentic AI-enabled actuarial solution that embeds agents to generate regulatory filings, support compliance checks, and deliver real-time analysis.

Government: Agents that connect processes across departments—from tax and licensing to immigration and benefits—incorporating policy knowledge to assist civil servants and citizens.

Banking: An automated client onboarding workflow where agents handle submission, review, validation, and external vetting to speed onboarding and improve experience.

Workforce model and governance

The framework also addresses how agents and people will interact. Kyndryl says the core capability helps define the roles agents will play and the skills staff will need to work alongside agents. The company uses this model to identify professional roles and required competencies for delivering business outcomes in partnership with agents.

Kyndryl is collaborating with global alliance partners to develop joint solutions and is engaging universities to involve researchers and students, with a stated focus on training future AI professionals. The company presents these efforts as complementary to its enterprise engagements and as a route to scale adoption.

Kyndryl’s expanded Agentic AI Framework combines ingestion, orchestration, an agent builder and a secure-by-design posture to support enterprise-scale agent deployments. The announcement frames the update as an operational play — prioritising deployment methodology, compliance and role design — rather than a single-product release. Whether it shifts market dynamics will depend on demonstrable outcomes in the field, including throughput, cost, governance and the claimed reduction in time-to-value.