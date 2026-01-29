Kore.ai Raises Fresh Capital to Push Agentic AI Deeper Into Enterprises

Kore.ai has secured a strategic growth investment led by AllianceBernstein Private Credit Investors, marking its next step in scaling enterprise adoption of agentic AI. Existing backers Vistara Growth, Beedie Capital, and Sweetwater Private Equity also participated in the round.

While the company did not disclose the investment size, Kore.ai said the capital will be used to expand global go-to-market efforts, strengthen customer engagement, and accelerate product development across its agent-first enterprise AI platform.

The funding comes at a time when enterprises are moving beyond pilots and proofs of concept toward deploying AI agents that can operate across workflows, systems, and teams.

From Conversational AI to Agentic Systems

Kore.ai has steadily shifted its focus from traditional conversational AI toward agentic architectures that automate complex tasks across customer service, employee support, and internal processes. Its platform allows enterprises to design, deploy, and orchestrate multiple AI agents using both no-code and pro-code tools.

In 2025, the company deepened partnerships with hyperscalers Microsoft and AWS, positioning itself closer to large-scale enterprise deployments. Kore.ai served as a launch partner for Microsoft Agent 365 and is an agentic competency partner for AWS, reflecting its growing role in enterprise AI ecosystems.

According to Kore.ai, these partnerships have helped customers move from isolated AI use cases to broader, workflow-driven agent deployments.

Why Investors Are Backing Agent-First Platforms

For AllianceBernstein Private Credit Investors, the appeal lies in Kore.ai’s focus on enterprise-grade agentic workflows rather than standalone AI features.

“We see tremendous opportunity in how Kore.ai is shaping the future of agentic workflows across the enterprise,” said Alex Barry, Managing Director, AllianceBernstein Private Credit Investors. “Their differentiated and proven agentic technology, combined with strategic industry partnerships and deep market traction, makes this an exciting investment as they scale to meet growing global demand.”

The investment reflects a broader shift in enterprise AI spending, where buyers are prioritising systems that deliver measurable outcomes through automation and orchestration rather than experimentation alone.

Scaling Globally, With India as a Core Base

Kore.ai reported strong momentum across North America and Europe, along with expanding adoption in the Middle East and Southeast Asia during 2025. The company maintains a significant presence in India, where much of its product development and enterprise delivery is anchored.

Founder and CEO Raj Koneru said the funding reinforces the company’s long-term focus on agent-led enterprise transformation.

“Kore.ai’s mission has always been to empower enterprises to transform how work gets done with intelligent, contextual AI agents,” said Raj Koneru, Founder and CEO, Kore.ai. “We’re building for where enterprise AI is heading, and this investment accelerates that vision.

As enterprises increasingly demand AI systems that can operate securely at scale, platforms capable of orchestrating multiple agents across workflows are gaining attention. Kore.ai’s continued recognition across analyst reports reflects this shift toward outcome-driven AI adoption.

With fresh capital in place, the company is positioning itself to compete in a crowded enterprise AI market where differentiation is increasingly defined by execution, integration depth, and real-world deployments.