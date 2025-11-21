Kore.ai Joins Microsoft Agent 365 as Launch Partner to Advance Enterprise AI

Kore.ai has been selected as a launch partner for Microsoft Agent 365, Microsoft’s new agentic workflow layer unveiled at Microsoft Ignite 2025 in San Francisco. The move positions Kore.ai inside Microsoft’s emerging ecosystem for AI-driven workplace automation, bringing its agentic orchestration capabilities directly into the tools enterprises rely on every day.

Advertisment

The partnership gives Kore.ai early access to Agent 365 integration, enabling its AI for Work solution and agents built on the Kore.ai Agent Platform to be embedded across Microsoft 365 applications—including Word, Teams, and Outlook.

Bringing AI Agents Into Daily Workflows

Through this integration, enterprises can deploy Kore.ai-powered AI agents that work inside the flow of everyday tasks, accelerating decision-making and reducing manual work. These agents can collaborate with users across Microsoft applications while remaining grounded in enterprise data and policies.

Raj Koneru, Founder and CEO, Kore.ai, said: “We’re delighted to be a launch partner for Microsoft Agent 365, advancing the future of work through AI agents. Our agentic orchestration capabilities allow customers to bring AI into the flow of daily work, applying intelligence grounded in business data, and ensuring security and trust at every layer.”

According to Kore.ai, the integration is designed to help enterprises scale AI responsibly, with governance, auditability, and security built in from the start.

Enhanced Security and Compliance for Enterprise Deployments

A key element of the collaboration is its alignment with Microsoft’s enterprise security stack. Kore.ai’s integration with Agent 365 includes native compatibility with Entra ID, Purview, and Microsoft Defender, allowing enterprises to deploy AI agents within existing security guardrails.

This approach aims to reduce friction in AI adoption by ensuring that new agentic workflows operate within the same trusted frameworks already used across corporate environments.

Advertisment

Microsoft’s View: Agents Inside Trusted Enterprise Environments

Nirav Shah, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Agent 365, said: “Our collaboration with Kore.ai is accelerating the frontier workforce with next-generation agentic solutions integrated with Microsoft Agent 365 – the control plane for all agents. This supports faster innovation and helps customers stay secure, bringing agents into the same trusted environments as users with familiar infrastructure, apps, and protections.”

The integration is expected to help enterprises deploy AI agents at scale, with measurable productivity and operational outcomes.

For enterprises already standardised on Microsoft ecosystems, this integration lowers adoption barriers and accelerates real-world use cases—from customer support and IT operations to HR, finance, and internal service desks.