Joyalukkas Partners with Zoho to Unify Global Sales

Joyalukkas, one of the world’s largest jewelry retailers with over 175 showrooms across 11 countries, has partnered with Zoho to drive a large-scale digital transformation of its global retail operations. In the first phase, the company implemented Zoho’s Customer Experience Platform across more than 100 stores in India, unifying sales and service functions, centralizing customer data, and enhancing operational agility. With the successful India rollout complete, the platform is now deployed across Joyalukkas’ 10 international markets, including the UAE, United States, United Kingdom, Singapore, and Malaysia.

Powered by contextual intelligence, the platform enables personalized, real-time engagement and establishes a scalable foundation for customer experience innovation across global markets.

As a legacy premium brand with a growing global presence, Joyalukkas continues to evolve to meet the dynamic needs of its customers across markets. With an expansive omnichannel footprint, the brand recognized the opportunity to enhance its customer experience by bringing greater cohesion, intelligence, and agility to its operations. To elevate visibility, streamline processes, and enable seamless engagement across touchpoints, Joyalukkas sought more than a traditional CRM. The goal was clear: a unified, adaptable, and insight-driven platform that could support its ambitious, customer-centric vision at scale.

Unifying Global Retail Operations

Led by Zoho’s Enterprise Business Solutions (EBS) team, the transformation followed a phased, consulting-led implementation model tailored to Joyalukkas' global operations.

“In a business like ours where trust, heritage, and emotional connection define the customer relationship, experience is everything. With operations spanning diverse geographies and millions of touchpoints, we needed more than just a CRM. We needed a platform that could unify data, adapt to local nuances, and scale globally. Zoho’s Customer Experience Platform gives us that foundation. It enables our teams to engage with customers not just based on transactions, but with a deep understanding of their preferences, behaviors, and context. This transformation is helping us transition from reactive service to proactive, insight-led engagement across every region we operate in,” said John Paul Alukkas, Managing Director, Joyalukkas.

“Luxury retail operates at the intersection of craftsmanship, quality, and emotion. For a cherished brand like Joyalukkas, delivering that signature experience consistently across global markets is essential,” said Mani Vembu, CEO, Zoho. “This calls for technology that is intelligent, intuitive, scalable, seamlessly integrated, and adaptable to local needs. Our Customer Experience Platform is built to meet these demands, providing a unified view of the customer and enabling contextual, omnichannel engagement. With deep data unification and rapid implementation, the platform helps enterprises pivot quickly and drive meaningful customer interactions. The speed at which Joyalukkas has embraced this transformation speaks volumes about their vision, operational strength, and commitment to delivering customer value.”