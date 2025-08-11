Intellect Partners with Bank Albilad for Wholesale Banking Digitalization

Intellect Design Arena, a global player in enterprise-grade financial technology, has forged a strategic partnership with Bank Albilad, a leading bank in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), to enhance its digital wholesale banking capabilities.

Aligning with Saudi Vision 2030

Bank Albilad is driving the evolution of wholesale banking in Saudi Arabia with investments in emerging technologies and intelligent platforms. These initiatives will deliver customer-centric, future-ready solutions, helping to secure Bank Albilad’s leadership in the Saudi market by creating business impact, enhancing efficiencies, and defining the future of banking.

This transformation aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, marking a paradigm shift in wholesale banking with a focus on economic diversification and innovation. Powered by Intellect’s eMACH.ai platform, these new cash management solutions will meet the evolving needs of all industries, supporting the private sector and enabling financial inclusion. The ambitions of Vision 2030 will be realized through eMACH.ai's tailored solutions and contextual intelligence.

Key Offerings Powered by eMACH.ai

eMACH.ai is an open finance platform that delivers tailored wholesale banking solutions aligned with the Kingdom’s strategic industry requirements. These solutions promise increased operational excellence, financial control, digital agility, and a fully reimagined customer experience.

Key elements of Bank Albilad’s future offerings include:

Customer Centricity – Seamless, modernised, multi-channel digital cash management offering – driving better customer experience and deposit growth. Mobile Excellence: Integrated, contextual access to financial and operational tools through secure, enterprise-grade mobile solutions. Secure financial management, anytime, anywhere. Product advancement: Fully digitised self-service payments workflow with embedded FX capabilities, unified dashboards for financial oversight, and superior client support. True personalisation: 100+ APIs with contextual actions aligned to individual persona.

Bank Albilad will deliver new products & services quicker and more cost-effectively. Higher automation, lower TCO: Faster customer onboarding with high volume data migration. Improved operational efficiency through intelligent automation and process optimisation. Superior self-service: Supporting Bank Albilad’s ambition for digital self-service, corporate customers will have a single-point login. This foundation enables the bank to cross-sell and up-sell products effectively and acquire new customers across customer segments.

Leadership Commentary

Manish Maakan, CEO – Wholesale Banking, Intellect Design Arena Ltd., commented, “We are honored to partner with Bank Albilad, a forward-thinking bank committed to driving innovation in Saudi Arabia’s financial sector. This collaboration aligns with the Kingdom’s ongoing digital transformation and Saudi Vision 2030. The eMACH.ai Digital Transaction Banking platform will enable Bank Albilad to offer smarter, more efficient services to corporate clients. The AI-driven insights will enhance customer experience and deliver differentiated and trusted cash management experiences.”

He added, “Together, we are realizing a future-focused banking experience that will set a new benchmark for corporate banking in the region. This partnership is Intellect’s fourth digital transformation initiative in Saudi Arabia’s wholesale banking and further strengthens our position as a trusted technology leader in the GCC.”

About Intellect Design Arena Limited

Intellect Design Arena Ltd is a global leader in enterprise-grade financial technology, delivering composable and intelligent solutions to forward-looking financial institutions across 61 countries. With three decades of domain expertise, our product suite spans Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, Central Banking, Wealth, Capital Markets, Treasury, Insurance and Digital Technology for Commerce. Applying First Principles Thinking and Design Thinking, we have elementalised the financial services landscape into a finite set of Events, Microservices, and APIs, enabling faster, modular transformation with measurable outcomes.

At the heart of this are eMACH.ai, the world’s most comprehensive, composable and intelligent open finance platform; Purple Fabric, the world’s first Open Business Impact AI platform; and iTurmeric, our composable platform for seamless integration and configuration. We are a pioneer in applying Design Thinking and our 8012 FinTech Design Center, the world’s first Design Center dedicated to Design Thinking Principles, underscores our commitment to continuous and impactful innovation, addressing the ever-growing need for digital transformation. We proudly serve over 500+ customers worldwide, supported by a diverse workforce of solution architects, and domain and technology experts in major global financial hubs.