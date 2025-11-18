Infosys Unveils AI-First GCC Model to Transform Capability Centers

Infosys has introduced an AI-First GCC Model that integrates Infosys Agentic Foundry, EdgeVerve AI Next and Infosys Topaz to accelerate the setup and AI transformation of Global Capability Centers (GCCs), backed by its GCC experience across 100+ engagements.

Advertisment

Bengaluru: A new playbook for GCCs

Infosys has rolled out an AI-First GCC Model designed to convert Global Capability Centers into strategic, AI-driven hubs. The offering stitches together three core capabilities — the Agentic Foundry for production-grade agents, EdgeVerve AI Next as a unified platform fabric, and Infosys Topa to deliver AI-first services — with end-to-end operational support from site selection and recruitment to full lifecycle management.

The move positions GCCs not merely as cost centres or delivery arms, but as localised innovation engines that can host applied AI, reusable GenAI components and production-grade agentic systems for global mandates.

What the model promises

Infosys describes the new model as a comprehensive path from setup to scale. Key components of the offering include:

End-to-end setup and transformation: Strategic advisory through site selection, entity formation, recruitment and operational launch.

AI-powered innovation: Embedding production-grade agentic AI and applied AI across GCC functions to speed time-to-market and unlock new services.

Future-ready talent: Leveraging Infosys Springboard and the firm’s corporate university to upskill and sustain a pipeline of AI-ready professionals.

Flexible operating models: Options such as Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT), assisted builds, joint ventures and partner-hosted arrangements.

This integrated approach aims to address common enterprise obstacles when scaling GCCs, such as talent readiness, platform fragmentation and operationalising AI models in production.

Infosys points to its experience with more than 100 GCC engagements and cites examples where GCCs have been turned into delivery and innovation centres. The company references collaborations with Lufthansa Systems, zooplus and Danske Bank as precedents where GCCs supported sector-specific product development and AI adoption.

Advertisment

A specific example mentioned is the Lufthansa Systems GCC, which focuses on aviation IT products and data-driven solutions to improve aviation safety, efficiency and customer experience by leveraging Infosys Topa’s generative AI capabilities.

“Stefanie Neumann, CEO, Lufthansa Systems, said, ‘Our collaboration with Infosys to establish a dedicated Global Capability Center has been a pivotal step in the digital transformation journey of Lufthansa Systems. By leveraging their strong GCC and AI capabilities, we are building a future-ready innovation hub that enables our customers to enhance aviation safety, drive operational efficiency, and improve customer experience. This partnership empowers us to accelerate our vision for sustainable and intelligent aviation.’ ”

“Frans Woelders, COO, Danske Bank, said, ‘Two years into our collaboration with Infosys, our Global Capability Center has become core to the execution of our strategy and to our AI-first vision. By leveraging Infosys’ expertise, we have integrated AI into our software delivery lifecycle through tools like GitHub Copilot, developed reusable GenAI platforms to drive innovation and scalability across the bank, and are now deploying multiple GenAI use cases across business domains, including customer service, compliance, risk, and operations. This journey reflects our commitment to creating differentiated experiences for our customers and employees by building a truly AI-first bank, with Infosys playing a pivotal role in enabling this transformation.’ ”

“Hrishi Raj Agarwalla, Vice President – GCC research, Everest Group, said, ‘Infosys has outlined a GCC approach that brings together its technology partnerships, investments in AI and innovation labs, plug-and-play infrastructure, and broad talent model, to support enterprises across the GCC lifecycle, from setting up new centers to transforming existing ones.’ ”

“Satish H.C., EVP and Chief Delivery Officer, Infosys, said, ‘As enterprises transform GCCs into strategic hubs, Infosys is ready to accelerate their journey. Our AI-first approach, comprehensive GCC lifecycle capabilities, and global delivery excellence uniquely position us to help clients unlock new value. Our dedicated GCC practice will offer speed, scale, and strategic depth essential for the next wave of enterprise transformation.’ ”

The AI-First GCC Model frames GCCs as nodes for both cost-effective delivery and product innovation. For enterprises, the practical value will be judged by three measures: speed of standing up centers, the sustained quality of talent pipelines, and the ability to move AI experiments into repeatable production outcomes. Infosys’ claim of a combined platform and talent stack addresses these leak points, but tangible outcomes will depend on client adoption patterns and measurable business impact over the next 12–24 months.