Infosys Transforms ABN AMRO’s Lending Process with nCino Platform Implementation

Infosys today announced the next phase of successful implementation and go live of the nCino Platform for ABN AMRO Bank, one of the largest banks in the Netherlands. This project strategically sought to transform ABN AMRO's loan origination and collateral management process by consolidating multiple legacy systems into a single, unified platform, enhancing ABN AMRO’s ability to serve its customers and streamline operations.

Building on a sequence of transformative phases, this Go Live marked a significant milestone, with the rollout of new features on the nCino Platform. Infosys is one of the primary Application Development and Maintenance partners of ABN AMRO, and has during the implementation demonstrated expertise in nCino Platform capabilities, helping facilitate migration of over 100,000 records from multiple legacy systems over a period of 11 months. Infosys was selected by ABN AMRO also for its expertise in digital and cloud transformation capabilities and its ability to deliver comprehensive solutions.

Delivering a Unified Cloud-Native Solution

The nCino Platform provides ABN AMRO with a centralized solution for managing assets and collaterals, while mitigating data quality issues. The unified platform optimizes customer onboarding and loan origination processes, improves operational efficiency, and helps ensure regulatory compliance. The cloud-native, configurable solution features out-of-the-box credit workflows with API-driven integrations and data quality/migration capabilities, offering flexibility for future business needs.

As part of this collaboration, Infosys supported integrations across ABN AMRO’s shared capabilities and diverse IT systems throughout the credit origination and collateral management processes, while also developing a robust data migration and reconciliation strategy.

Optimizing Lending and Enhancing Experience

Hans-Willem Giesen, IT Lead–Credits, ABN AMRO, said, “The transition to the nCino Platform, facilitated by our partners like Infosys, has brought about a significant shift in how we manage our lending process. This solution will improve operational efficiency, enhance our collateral management capabilities, and provide our customers with a faster, more transparent experience. As we look to the future, this platform will be a cornerstone of our continued growth and transformation.”

Joaquin de Valenzuela, Managing Director - EMEA, nCino, said, “Our continued partnership with ABN AMRO reflects the strength of the nCino Platform and its ability to deliver meaningful results. By leveraging our comprehensive suite of solutions across loan origination, credit analysis and risk, collateral management, and portfolio management, we’re empowering ABN AMRO to optimize their lending processes, drive operational efficiency, and meet the rigorous demands of a highly regulated industry. Together with Infosys, we’re not only helping ABN AMRO enhance internal workflows but also elevate the experience for clients and employees alike, reinforcing the lasting value of our collaboration.”

Jay Nair, EVP, Industry Head, Financial Services and Public Sector, Infosys, said, “We are proud to support ABN AMRO’s digital transformation journey in credits with the nCino’s Platform. By delivering a unified loan origination and collateral management solution across both the phases, we have optimized processes, improved data quality, reduced turnaround time and enhanced the digital experience for ABN AMRO’s customers. We are excited to see how this innovative solution will enable ABN AMRO to streamline operations and enhance customer experiences while ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.”

Key Takeaways: In a Snapshot

Advertisment