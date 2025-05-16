Infosys and DNB Bank Expand Partnership to Accelerate IT Modernization

Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced an expansion of its strategic collaboration with DNB Bank ASA (DNB), Norway’s largest bank, to accelerate the bank’s digital transformation. This extended partnership will leverage Infosys’ services, solutions, and platforms—including the Infosys Finacle platform—to drive IT modernization, enhance resilience, and elevate customer experience.

Advertisment

Through this collaboration, Infosys will apply its deep domain expertise and next-generation technologies to strengthen DNB’s IT infrastructure and customer service capabilities. The partnership aims to deliver a comprehensive suite of proactive services and solutions that mitigate risks, minimize disruptions, and ensure seamless service delivery aligned with the bank’s strategic objectives.

Infosys will also support DNB in modernizing its legacy systems and processes in a phased manner across multiple functions. This initiative will empower the bank to offer more agile and personalized lending solutions to its customers.

Infosys Collaboration to Foster Customer Experiences

Advertisment

Elin Sandnes, COO and Group Executive Vice President, Technology & Services, DNB, said:

“At DNB, we are focused on leveraging technology to create great customer experiences. We are constantly developing new products and services while advancing a digital transformation agenda embedded throughout our operations. With our extended collaboration with Infosys, we’re modernizing our IT infrastructure and deploying advanced technologies like AI and ML to enable seamless, personalized, and agile services. This partnership allows us to proactively meet our customers’ evolving needs and deliver an exceptional banking experience.”

Dennis Gada, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Banking & Financial Services, Infosys, said,“Infosys is committed to supporting DNB’s digital transformation journey by delivering world-class banking services and solutions. Leveraging the industry-leading Infosys Finacle platform and our deep financial services expertise, we are honored to serve as DNB’s strategic partner in IT modernization. Our experience in large-scale transformations empowers DNB to stay resilient while embracing innovation and growth. This collaboration also reinforces Infosys’ leadership and commitment in the Nordic region.”

Infosys has significantly deepened its presence in the Nordic region in recent years through strategic alliances, acquisitions, and the establishment of new regional hubs. This expansion highlights Infosys’ commitment to supporting Nordic organizations in their business and technology transformation journeys.