Infor Expands AWS Alliance To Accelerate AI-First Cloud Adoption

Infor announced new milestones in its long-running collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), marking another step toward AI-first cloud transformation for global enterprises. The company introduced the Infor Velocity Suite as a private offer in AWS Marketplace and confirmed its role as a launch partner for the AWS European Sovereign Cloud.

The announcements follow Infor’s recent launch of its Industry AI Agents, designed to tackle the specific operational needs of micro-verticals ranging from manufacturing and retail to healthcare and public services. Together, these developments signal a broader move toward secure, compliant, and faster-to-deploy cloud applications.

What Enterprises Can Expect From the New Collaboration Phase

“Enterprises across all industries are seeking proven, efficient ways to modernise business operations in the cloud,” said Jeanne Newberry, Senior Vice President, Ecosystems and Business Development, Infor. She noted that the combined move—Velocity Suite on AWS Marketplace and the launch partnership for the European Sovereign Cloud—gives organisations a more streamlined path to cloud adoption while managing sovereignty and compliance expectations.

The Infor–AWS partnership is already finding ground-level validation. “The collaboration between Infor and AWS accelerates that mission,” shared Teesee Murray, Group President, Turtle. She added that the duo helps the company unlock new efficiencies through AI-powered insights and automation, enabling improvements that directly shape customer experience.

AI Agents Built on AWS: Real Use Cases Across Industries

Infor builds its solutions natively on AWS and uses services such as Amazon Bedrock, Amazon SageMaker, and Amazon Q Developer. These tools now power Infor’s next-generation ERP and the newly released Industry AI Agents.

The AI agents embed automation and insights into everyday workflows with use cases such as:

Real-time inventory optimization

Demand forecasting

Predictive maintenance

Automated decision support for distributed operations

Infor emphasises that the AI agents are built with privacy and compliance controls aligned with AWS security practices.

Velocity Suite Enters AWS Marketplace To Speed Cloud Migration

The introduction of Velocity Suite as a private offer in AWS Marketplace gives customers a more direct way to adopt cloud-ready workflows. The suite bundles frameworks, implementation accelerators, and security features to help enterprises onboard next-generation technology with fewer operational overheads.

For organisations navigating complex transformations, the Marketplace listing simplifies procurement and makes integration with existing AWS environments more seamless.

Security and sovereignty remain key pillars of the expanded partnership. With AWS’s global security tools, spanning encryption, data privacy, and incident response, Infor aims to offer customers predictable compliance across regions.

The collaboration ensures industry AI agents can operate across different regulatory environments, particularly where data residency and sovereignty are non-negotiable. This becomes critical in sectors like healthcare, public services, and manufacturing, where AI adoption is tied closely to governance standards.

AWS European Sovereign Cloud: Supporting Complex Industries

Infor has been named a Launch Partner for the AWS European Sovereign Cloud and plans to deploy Infor LN on the platform to serve manufacturing, distribution, and service-driven industries.

The move aims to support organizations that need strict EU-aligned data residency and operational autonomy. Infor’s Velocity Suite and AI Agents are positioned to close what it refers to as the “value void”—the gap between cloud adoption and real business outcomes—through automation, analytics, and tailored AI use cases.

Customers can also use Infor Leap, the company’s migration program, to shift ERP workloads to AWS in a predictable and cost-effective manner.