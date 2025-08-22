IndiGo Adopts Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud to Power its Next-Gen Data Hub

IndiGo has adopted Snowflake AI Data Cloud and created a unified, consistent, and secure enterprise data hub. The collaboration aims to enhance the experience for IndiGo customers by leveraging Snowflake’s data platform to drive real-time insights and enable informed decision-making.

Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud platform is known for its on-demand scalability, enhanced security, and ease of use. The platform provides IndiGo with a centralized and singular view of data, enabling access to real-time insights. The newfound insights are helping IndiGo analyse, optimise, and automate its processes. With a continued focus on enhancing operational efficiency, IndiGo uses data to empower its employees to respond proactively to operational needs around the clock.

With an enriched modern enterprise data hub, IndiGo is fueling its AI engine to anticipate trends and progressively use predictive analysis in various business areas.

Leadership on Driving Efficiency and Growth

“Using data as a strategic asset helps us make business decisions across our operations with greater agility. Adoption of the Snowflake platform - a key step in our digitalisation journey, is helping us power our AI initiatives, drive innovation, collaborate efficiently with our partners, enhance employee and customer experience, and, as a result, further strengthened our competitive advantage in the market,” said Neetan Chopra, Chief Digital and Information Officer at IndiGo.

“The travel and hospitality industry is at a pivotal moment, with data and AI becoming critical for success. We are thrilled for our ongoing collaboration with IndiGo to mobilize their data to support their growth in India, and international expansion,” said Vijayant Rai, Managing Director -India, Snowflake.

IndiGo and Snowflake together are poised to enhance the customer experience, drive efficiency, and fuel growth ambitions.

Outlook

The partnership between IndiGo and Snowflake represents a strategic move to place data and AI at the core of the airline’s operations. By creating a unified data hub, IndiGo is setting a foundation to not only optimize its current processes but also to proactively anticipate future trends and enhance its competitive advantage. This collaboration is expected to lead to a more seamless customer experience, greater operational agility, and a new era of data-driven innovation in the Indian aviation sector.

