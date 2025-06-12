Indiana Fever Taps Salesforce Agentic AI to Deepen Fan Engagement and Loyalty

Salesforce has announced that the Indiana Fever and its parent company Pacers Sports & Entertainment (PS&E) have adopted Agentforce, Salesforce’s agentic AI-powered digital labour platform, to scale hyper-personalised fan engagement and boost loyalty in real time.

The Fever’s deployment of Agentforce, Data Cloud, and Marketing Cloud is aimed at transforming how the franchise connects with fans — automating marketing, tailoring recommendations, and turning transactional data into intelligent experiences.

From Sell-Outs to Smart Engagement

Coming off a landmark 2024 season — including record viewership, game attendance, and digital engagement — the Indiana Fever led the league with a 265% increase in attendance and sold the most game tickets in franchise history. To keep pace with surging fan interest, PS&E needed a scalable way to deliver more personalised, timely, and automated content across every touchpoint.

Powering the Next Generation of Fan Experiences

By deploying Agentforce with Salesforce’s Data Cloud and Marketing Cloud, the Fever can now deliver data-driven, AI-personalised outreach to fans — autonomously and at scale.

Salesforce Data Cloud consolidates previously siloed data — ticket purchases, merchandise sales, and service interactions — into unified fan profiles. Agentforce then taps into this data via Marketing Cloud to create and deliver dynamic, personalised campaigns based on fan behaviour and preferences.

For instance, the system can:

Alert sales reps about upcoming fan birthdays and auto-suggest discount codes

Notify customers when a favourite player’s jersey is back in stock

Promote specific games based on preferred teams or past attendance

All of this is done without manual input, using AI-generated recommendations, natural language prompts, and real-time fan insights.

Driving Value Through Agentic Intelligence

“We are building the most valuable database in professional sports, and this partnership with Salesforce is a significant step in that direction,” said Joey Graziano, EVP, Strategy & New Business Ventures, Pacers Sports & Entertainment. “Agentforce will help us enhance how we engage with our fanbase by offering personalised recommendations at scale, unlocking new opportunities for the Indiana Fever and the entire PS&E ecosystem."

Unifying the Fan Journey

As PS&E continues to expand its data universe, Salesforce’s Data Cloud will play a central role in stitching together insights across all properties — from the Indiana Fever and Indiana Pacers, to Gainbridge Fieldhouse, e-commerce, POS systems, and ticketing platforms.

The long-term goal: power a fan-centric ‘ONE Loyalty Program’ that offers a unified app where users can track, manage, and interact with all PS&E properties — across merchandise, tickets, events, rewards, and beyond.

Setting the Standard for AI-Driven Fan Engagement

“The Indiana Fever and PS&E are seizing a pivotal moment, and Salesforce is the ideal partner to help them forge deeper, more meaningful connections with their rapidly expanding fanbase," said Adam Evans, SVP Product, Salesforce. “By harnessing the power of the deeply unified Salesforce Platform, the Fever is setting a new standard for understanding and nurturing fans in the WNBA and in sports writ-large."