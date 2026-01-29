India Sets the Global Baseline for Identity Security as MFA Nears 90%

India’s enterprises are no longer debating whether multi-factor authentication (MFA) is necessary. According to Okta’s Secure Sign-in Trends Report 2025, they have moved decisively past that stage and are now setting the global benchmark for foundational identity security.

The India-specific findings show MFA adoption across Indian organisations has reached 89.4%, significantly ahead of the global average of 70%. For a market often characterised by scale and speed, the numbers signal something more deliberate: a sustained, enterprise-wide push to harden identity as cyber risks grow more targeted and costly.

Why India’s MFA Numbers Stand Out

The report, based on billions of anonymised authentication events, highlights that India’s progress is not accidental. Even from an already high base, MFA adoption grew 4.1 percentage points year-on-year, suggesting identity security remains a board-level priority rather than a one-time compliance exercise.

Globally, nearly one-third of users still lack basic MFA protection. India’s near-universal coverage sharply reduces that exposure, particularly as identity-based attacks increasingly bypass traditional perimeter defenses.

“India’s MFA adoption rate is a testament to the nation’s proactive stance in digital defense,” said Shakeel Khan, Country Manager & RVP, Okta India, noting that widespread MFA use has materially raised the cost of attack for cybercriminals.

Beyond Traditional MFA

However, the report is equally clear that MFA alone is no longer sufficient. Traditional methods such as SMS and voice-based authentication are proving vulnerable to advanced social engineering and phishing attacks.

This is where the data points to a new inflection. Globally, adoption of phishing-resistant, passwordless authentication methods has surged 63%, reflecting a broader move toward stronger, friction-reducing identity controls.

“Traditional factors like SMS and voice are increasingly vulnerable,” said Mathew Graham, Regional Chief Security Officer APAC, Okta. “Phishing-resistant methods like WebAuthn and FastPass not only close critical gaps but also remove the friction that typically slows down a workforce.”

For Indian enterprises, the challenge is no longer adoption; it is evolution.

Identity Moves From IT Control to Business Enabler

The findings suggest a shift in how identity is being positioned inside organisations. What began as an IT security layer is increasingly becoming a core enabler of productivity, user experience, and Zero Trust architectures.

Okta’s report frames this transition clearly: MFA should no longer be treated as an endpoint. Enterprises with strong adoption now need to mandate higher-assurance authentication for sensitive access, reduce dependence on passwords, and phase out low-assurance factors such as SMS.

This marks a broader reframing of identity, from a defensive necessity to a strategic asset that supports digital transformation at scale.

For Indian CXOs and IT leaders, the message is direct. The era of optional MFA is over. The next phase requires clear roadmaps toward phishing resistance, passwordless access, and Zero Trust-aligned identity architectures.

As identity threats grow more sophisticated, India’s enterprises appear well-positioned, not just to defend but to lead. The real differentiator now will be how quickly organisations convert their strong security baseline into a frictionless, future-ready sign-in experience.