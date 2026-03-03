IDEMIA, Tele2 IoT And Cisco Roll Out SGP.32 IoT Offer

At Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, IDEMIA Secure Transactions, Tele2 IoT and Cisco announced one of the first commercially available end-to-end IoT solutions based on the GSMA SGP.32 eSIM standard.

Advertisment

The launch signals a shift in how enterprises deploy connected devices globally. Instead of juggling region-specific SIM cards, logistics chains and compliance hurdles, businesses can now provision and manage devices worldwide through a single platform and eSIM stock-keeping unit (SKU).

Moving Beyond Physical SIM Complexity

Traditionally, global IoT rollouts have required different physical SIMs for different markets. For industries such as automotive or asset tracking, that often meant high operational overhead, manual provisioning and long deployment cycles.

The newly launched solution combines IDEMIA’s GSMA-certified SGP.32 eSIM ecosystem, Cisco’s Mobility Services Platform, including its IoT Control Center with SGP.32 orchestration, and Tele2 IoT’s global connectivity layer. Together, the stack enables remote eSIM activation, profile switching and centralised device management.

By removing the need for local sourcing and physical SIM swaps, the partners say deployment timelines can shrink significantly, in some cases from months to minutes. Tele2 IoT and IDEMIA manage local network onboarding and regulatory compliance in restricted markets, addressing a common friction point for multinational deployments.

Industry Perspective: Simplifying The SGP.32 Shift

“Tele2 IoT’s mission is to ensure IoT works flawlessly for businesses, no matter the country, complexity or scale. We are proud to launch a simple, scalable solution that cuts time to market to a fraction of what it once was,” said Onur Kasaba, Managing Director, Tele2 IoT. “To utilise the full benefits of the SGP.32 specification, our customers don’t need to make complex eIMs or SMDP+ decisions; they can rely on Tele2 IoT’s global connectivity with IDEMIA’s eSIM ecosystem and Cisco’s management platform. It is ideal for customers in industries with global connectivity needs, such as automotive.”

For IDEMIA Secure Transactions, the announcement represents the operationalisation of a standard that has been in development within the IoT ecosystem.

Advertisment

“The commercial launch of this end-to-end SGP.32 solution marks a major milestone for the IoT industry. At IDEMIA Secure Transactions, we bring the secure eSIM ecosystem that makes large-scale remote provisioning possible and compliant worldwide. Together with Tele2 IoT and Cisco, we are turning the SGP.32 specification into a fully operational reality for global IoT and enterprises around the world,” said Fabien Jautard, EVP Connectivity Services, IDEMIA Secure Transactions.

Cisco framed the partnership around platform innovation and monetisation opportunities.

“Our partnership with Tele2 IoT is designed to unlock innovation. In providing a platform that removes some of the biggest challenges to IoT innovation, we can create new, monetisable services that push the IoT industry forward,” said Masum Mir, SVP and GM, Cisco Provider Mobility. “Our work leverages advanced IoT and mobility technologies to help Tele2 IoT accelerate revenue growth and transform their service offerings as we march towards the physical AI era.”

The GSMA SGP.32 specification is designed specifically for IoT remote SIM provisioning, addressing earlier limitations in consumer-focused eSIM standards. By enabling orchestration across connectivity management platforms, it allows enterprises to manage fleets of connected devices without hardware interventions.

For businesses scaling internationally, the ability to operate from a single eSIM SKU could reduce operational fragmentation and improve lifecycle management. Instead of designing connectivity market by market, enterprises can embed a single programmable connectivity layer at the manufacturing stage.

The companies are demonstrating the solution at Mobile World Congress in Hall 7, Stand A41, from March 2–5.

Advertisment

As IoT deployments expand across sectors and geographies, infrastructure simplification, rather than just connectivity speed, may define the next phase of growth. This launch positions SGP.32 as a practical pathway to that objective.