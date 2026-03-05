IBM Opens Infrastructure Innovation Center In India For Enterprise AI

IBM has launched its first Infrastructure Innovation Center in India, signalling the company’s growing focus on building the infrastructure needed for large-scale enterprise AI.

The new Sangam Infrastructure Innovation Center, located at the India Systems Development Lab (ISDL) campus in Bengaluru, will serve as a collaborative engineering hub where IBM teams work with clients and ecosystem partners to develop and test infrastructure solutions designed for AI deployment.

The facility brings together hybrid cloud capabilities, infrastructure engineering, and AI technologies in one environment. According to IBM, the center will help organisations accelerate the development of secure and scalable AI systems while supporting enterprise transformation both in India and globally.

A Collaborative Engineering Hub For AI Solutions

The center is designed to enable co-creation between IBM’s systems architects and infrastructure specialists and a broader ecosystem that includes independent software vendors (ISVs), global system integrators (GSIs), global capability centers (GCCs), and enterprise customers.

By combining infrastructure technologies with AI capabilities, the center aims to help organisations move faster from experimentation to real-world AI deployment. Enterprises will be able to design, test, and refine AI systems that run on mission-critical infrastructure environments.

“India is at a pivotal moment in its AI journey, and infrastructure will define the pace and scale at which organizations can innovate,” said Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India & South Asia. “Across industries, enterprises in India are modernizing mission-critical systems to become AI-ready. This center reflects IBM’s long-term commitment to India and strengthens our ability to design, build, and scale infrastructure solutions locally, tailored to India’s unique market needs while contributing to global innovation. As India advances toward becoming a global AI leader, resilient, secure, and high-performance infrastructure will be the bedrock of that transformation.”

Subhathra Srinivasaraghavan, Vice President, IBM India Systems Development Lab, emphasised the importance of strong infrastructure for AI systems.

“AI is only as powerful as the infrastructure that supports it. From hybrid cloud platforms to data architectures and automation, the backbone of AI lies in robust, secure, and scalable infrastructure. This center brings together deep systems engineering expertise and ecosystem collaboration to help clients operationalize AI at scale while ensuring performance, security, governance, and reliability across mission-critical environments.”

Rising Infrastructure Investment As AI Adoption Grows

The launch also reflects a broader trend of rising enterprise investment in infrastructure driven by AI adoption.

Research from the IBM Institute for Business Value shows that 58% of Indian organisations have increased infrastructure investments due to growing AI demand. The study also projects a 19% increase in infrastructure budgets in 2025, with 43% of organisations establishing or planning AI Centers of Excellence.

As enterprises move from pilot projects to scaled AI deployment, infrastructure readiness is becoming a key priority. With the new center, IBM is positioning India as an important engineering hub for developing the infrastructure needed to support the next phase of enterprise AI.