HPE Expands NVIDIA Partnership To Boost AI-Ready Data Center Development

At HPE Discover Barcelona 2025, Hewlett Packard Enterprise unveiled a major expansion of its NVIDIA AI Computing by HPE portfolio, introducing new AI factory solutions, upgraded datacenter connectivity, and the first AI Factory Lab in the European Union. The company is positioning these updates as a step toward helping enterprises build secure, scalable, and sovereign AI infrastructure.

Antonio Neri, President and CEO, HPE, said, “HPE and NVIDIA continue to provide the foundation for secure AI factories at any scale, with new innovations that deliver a greater range of performance for more diverse workloads than ever before.”

Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO, NVIDIA, added, “Every nation and enterprise needs to own the production of its intelligence… The new AI Factory Lab provides a foundry where customers can turn data into value, securely and at scale.”

AI Factory Lab Aims To Address Sovereign AI Needs

A central announcement was the launch of the AI Factory Lab in Grenoble, France. The site allows global customers to test and validate workloads on a sovereign infrastructure stack designed to meet EU data regulations.

The lab environment features:

NVIDIA AI Enterprise (government-ready edition)

HPE servers

HPE Juniper Networking MX and PTX routers

NVIDIA accelerated computing

NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet networking

HPE Alletra storage

HPE is also partnering with Carbon3.ai to open a Private AI Lab in London, focused on advancing UK enterprise adoption of private, compliant AI systems.

Private Cloud AI Gets New Configurations And Security Layers

With Europe prioritizing data and operational sovereignty, HPE Private Cloud AI is receiving new workload configurations and capabilities. These include:

NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPUs and NVIDIA Hopper GPUs on HPE Private Cloud AI

STIG-hardened and FIPS-enabled NVIDIA AI Enterprise support for air-gapped environments

GPU fractionalization using NVIDIA MIG for improved utilization

New Datacenter Ops Agents from WWT, NVIDIA, and HPE to simplify operations in hybrid AI setups

HPE is also updating its sovereign AI factory solutions with country-specific compliance designs, validated reference architectures, and expanded cybersecurity advisory services.

Networking Upgrades Target Distributed AI Factories

HPE is strengthening AI networking across datacenters and cloud deployments by integrating:

NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet networking

NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPUs

HPE Juniper Networking high-speed routing platforms

The aim is to support high-scale, low-latency connectivity between AI clusters—whether within a single campus or spread across geographies.

HPE introduced the Alletra Storage MP X10000 Data Intelligence Nodes, bringing NVIDIA accelerated computing directly to the data layer. The system processes and classifies data inline as it is ingested, helping organizations enrich datasets in real time for AI workloads.

Using the NVIDIA AI Data Platform reference design and NVIDIA AI Enterprise, the X10000 acts as an engine that automatically infers patterns and feeds insights back into AI pipelines.

HPE also showcased the NVIDIA GB200 NVL4 by HPE, designed for high-performance AI inference for LLMs and generative AI applications. With up to 136 GPUs per rack, it offers a compact, power-efficient option for enterprises looking to scale AI without large datacenter footprints.

Security Partnerships Expand Across AI Stack

To strengthen AI security, HPE is integrating:

CrowdStrike for unified endpoint, identity, cloud, and data security

NVIDIA-accelerated AI agents for cybersecurity

Fortanix Armet AI and NVIDIA Confidential Computing for secure, compliant AI workloads in regulated environments

These tools will be available across HPE Private Cloud AI deployments and HPE ProLiant DL380a Gen12 servers.

