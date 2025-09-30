GoTo, Nexthink partner to transform IT support and employee experience

GoTo and Nexthink announced a strategic partnership to integrate LogMeIn Rescue with the Nexthink Infinity platform. The integration is designed to let IT teams launch Rescue’s AI-enhanced remote support sessions directly from Nexthink, using telemetry and experience data to move from detection and diagnosis to resolution with less friction.

The companies said the integration connects Nexthink’s device- and experience-level telemetry with Rescue’s remote-support session capabilities. The stated goals are faster time to resolution, reduced downtime and improved visibility for enterprise IT teams and Global System Integrators (GSIs). The brief from the vendors frames the integration as a single workflow spanning detection, diagnosis and resolution.

“This partnership brings together the best of both worlds: Nexthink’s real-time digital experience insights and automation with Rescue’s secure, AI-powered remote support,” said Kaushik Shah, VP Technology Alliance at Nexthink.

Workflow and tooling

According to the material you provided, IT teams will be able to start Rescue sessions from inside Nexthink Infinity and carry session context, telemetry and automation into the support flow. Nexthink’s analytics and automation are expected to enrich each Rescue interaction, while AI-enabled support interactions will feed back trends and insights into Nexthink’s analytics layer. Vendors emphasize that the combined workflow aims to reduce repetitive effort by technicians and to scale institutional knowledge across support teams.

LogMeIn Rescue and Nexthink integration: enterprise impact and GSIs

GoTo and Nexthink position the integration as a tool for enterprise IT and systems integrators to streamline support operations and convert support interactions into business intelligence. Joseph George’s statement captures the vendor framing: “We’re thrilled to partner with Nexthink to reshape what’s possible in IT support and the digital employee experience,” said Joseph George, General Manager of IT Solutions Group at GoTo. “The new integration between Rescue and the Nexthink Infinity platform will empower enterprises and our Global System Integrator partners with an integrated, easy-to-use solution that maximizes productivity, minimizes disruption, and transforms every support interaction into a strategic asset.”

Partner commentary supplied in the brief highlights the collaboration’s perceived benefit for customer experience and technician efficiency: "By uniting Nexthink's real-time digital experience insights and automation with LogMeIn Rescue's secure, AI-enhanced remote support, we will deliver a seamless support experience that is both immediately responsive and continuously improving,” said Nikhil Singh, Global Head of Digital Workplace Product Management and Strategy at HCLTech. “This collaboration provides a forward-looking solution that transforms support interactions into actionable insights, boosting technician efficiency and significantly enhancing the digital experience for employees."

The announcement frames the LogMeIn Rescue and Nexthink integration as an operational bridge from detection to resolution that uses telemetry, automation and AI-augmented support sessions to shorten incident cycles and surface actionable intelligence. The vendor-provided materials outline intended benefits and partner endorsement; independent validation in varied enterprise environments will be necessary to confirm the integration’s operational and governance implications.