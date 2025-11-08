Genesys Expands in Asia: New Genesys Cloud Region in Singapore

Genesys’s move to a full-service cloud region in Singapore is a strategic response to three converging pressures: customers’ demand for faster, more empathetic service; tighter data-protection and localisation expectations; and rapid enterprise adoption of AI.

The company says the new infrastructure—linked to the AWS Singapore region—will give organisations access to Genesys Cloud’s latest agentic AI features and real-time experience intelligence. For firms in regulated sectors, local hosting helps meet obligations under laws such as Singapore’s PDPA and reduces the friction of cross-border data flows.

Customer expectations are changing, and budgets are following

Research commissioned by Genesys and released alongside the announcement underscores the shift in Asia: 80% of consumers prioritise fast responses and resolution, and 75% want friendly, helpful staff. Businesses are moving AI from pilot to priority: over 80% of CX leaders plan to allocate at least 10% of CX budgets to AI, while 58% already deploy virtual agents or chatbots. Around half (51%) expect to invest in agentic AI automation in the next 12–18 months.

These trends explain why Genesys is betting on both low-latency cloud infrastructure and advanced AI: speed and empathy together drive loyalty and operational efficiency.

Where the Singapore region matters most

For regulated industries — finance, healthcare, and the public sector — the Singapore core region reduces latency and makes it simpler to run sensitive AI workloads locally. Genesys highlights practical enterprise scenarios: AI-powered virtual agents that proactively authenticate customers, automated quality monitoring to improve service, and real-time experience orchestration to speed issue resolution from days to minutes.

Mao Gen Foo, Vice President, Asia, Genesys, frames it succinctly: the region “will bridge the gap between innovation and trust”, helping organisations scale while staying compliant.

The report finds a paradox: 76% of Asian consumers are comfortable being serviced by AI agents, yet only 23% fully trust businesses to secure their data during support interactions. Local data residency moves are therefore not merely technical — they are trust signals. In Singapore specifically, 78% of respondents said they’d feel more secure knowing their data stays in-country.

For CX leaders, regulatory complexity (34%) and legacy systems (30%) remain the top barriers. Local region availability eases one part of that equation by enabling compliant data flows and bringing AI models closer to the customer.

Genesys already operates full-service regions in Tokyo, Osaka, Sydney, Mumbai, and Seoul, plus satellite links in Hong Kong and Jakarta. The Singapore expansion is slated to be available by the end of November 2025. Genesys says Genesys Cloud surpassed $200 million ARR across Asia Pacific in Q2 FY26, led by strong growth in financial services — ARR in the sector grew over 45% year-on-year regionally and over 60% in Singapore.

Krishna Baidya, Senior Director, ICT Practice at Frost & Sullivan, adds: “The next wave of CX maturity will come from using cloud and agentic AI to personalise at scale and localise experiences. Those that balance intelligence with human insight will shape the future of CX in the region.”

What this means for enterprises

Compliance made easier: In-country hosting reduces legal and governance friction for regulated data. Better AI outcomes: Local data improves model relevance and latency-sensitive AI features. Operational resilience: Core-region architecture offers lower latency, higher availability, and stronger disaster recovery. Faster time to value: With agentic AI and orchestration, enterprises can automate routine flows and free agents for high-value work.

Genesys’s full-service Genesys Cloud region in Singapore is a clear bet on combining trusted data residency with advanced AI capabilities to accelerate customer experience transformation across Asia. For enterprises balancing compliance, performance, and innovation, the upgrade offers a pragmatic path to scale agentic AI responsibly — and to deliver faster, more personalised service that customers increasingly expect.