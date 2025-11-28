Fujitsu Unveils Japan Edition of SAP Fioneer Cloud for Insurance

Fujitsu has launched the Japan Edition of SAP Fioneer Cloud for Insurance, a next-generation platform designed to support core operations for insurers in Japan. Developed with SAP Fioneer GmbH, the platform will be available in the country from late November 2025.

The new edition builds on SAP Fioneer’s global platform and incorporates Fujitsu’s functions, templates, and data-linkage capabilities aligned with Japanese regulatory requirements and local business processes. Positioned under Fujitsu’s Uvance initiatives for the financial sector, the platform aims to support digital transformation and strengthen operational resilience for insurance companies.

Initially, the Japan Edition will offer shared functions and common workflows, including language settings and features specific to automobile insurance, one of the market’s most active segments across both agency-driven and online channels. Over time, Fujitsu plans to expand support for additional insurance categories to help modernise product development, distribution, and governance.

Designed for Faster Deployment and Lower Operating Costs

The platform operates on SAP Fioneer Cloud for Insurance and SAP Business Technology Platform, offering an all-in-one environment built for quicker implementation.

Key add-ons include product templates for Japanese insurance structures, standard processes from quotation through renewals, legal compliance support, and custom tools for grade-based systems and surcharges used in automobile insurance. It also provides integrated front-end screens and features for creating external data linkages.

By standardising functions common across the industry, the platform reduces the need for individual customisation and enables insurers to improve maintainability. Fujitsu will also offer local support to address system requirements specific to the Japanese market.

The platform is positioned to lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) in non-competitive areas—such as standardised back-office functions allowing insurers to focus resources on service innovation and customer experience.

Modernising Insurance as Market Pressures Intensify

Japan’s insurance sector is undergoing rapid change driven by demographic shifts, rising customer expectations, the expansion of digital services, and new competition from fintech and technology-driven entrants. At the same time, insurers face challenges from ageing systems, governance pressures, and talent shortages.

Adopting a global-standard core platform has been viewed as a strategic approach, but customising such systems for Japan’s regulatory and operational landscape has remained difficult. Fujitsu developed the Japan Edition of SAP Fioneer Cloud for Insurance in response to these structural hurdles, combining a global foundation with localised capabilities.

The company says the platform will support insurers as they modernise operations, streamline processes, and address the demands of a changing market while contributing to broader societal transformation goals under Fujitsu’s Uvance programme.