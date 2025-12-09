Figma Expands India Focus With Data Residency, Enterprise Governance tools

India is now one of the world’s fastest-moving digital product markets — and increasingly, design collaboration platforms must meet local compliance needs to keep pace. As enterprises scale design operations, governance and data residency are becoming business-critical.
Figma is responding by introducing new governance features for enterprise users while preparing to enable local data hosting in India from Q1 2026. The announcement follows the opening of its Bengaluru office last month, signalling a deeper India investment strategy.
“Hot on the heels of our Bengaluru office opening, we’re continuing to invest in the India market,” said Scott Pugh, Vice President of Sales and General Manager, Asia Pacific, Figma.
With India already accounting for Figma’s second-largest active user base globally, the company sees governance and compliance as key unlocks for wider enterprise adoption.
Data Residency to Enable Adoption Across Regulated Industries
Figma users in India created over 35 million files in the past year. Offering local file storage is expected to accelerate usage in sectors like:
Public services
Healthcare
Financial services
Local storage will apply across products, including FigJam, Make, Sites, Buzz, and Slides, with Freecharge by Axis Bank and IDFC First Bank among the first to participate in the rollout.
“By strengthening its commitment to data protection and privacy, Figma enables us to design with confidence,” said Govind Krishna, Associate Director of Design, Freecharge by Axis Bank.
India will join Australia, Europe, and the US as additional data residency regions.
Enterprise Security, Now With More Administrative Control
Alongside data hosting, Figma introduced Governance+, a suite of enterprise-grade security and compliance controls designed to safeguard large-scale design environments.
Key capabilities include:
Centralized control with IP Allowlist and Network Access Restrictions
Account security through enforced 2FA, extended session control, and multiple IdP support
Data governance via Discovery Pipeline for visibility and legal compliance
These features build upon existing capabilities such as SSO, activity logs, and SCIM-based seat provisioning.
For Indian organisations moving toward secure, multi-team digital product delivery, these controls aim to reduce friction between design agility and compliance mandates.
A Strategic Shift From Design Tool to Enterprise Infrastructure
The move reflects a larger industry shift: design collaboration platforms are becoming core infrastructure in digital transformation initiatives. As enterprises consolidate tools and enforce risk governance, design data no longer sits on the periphery—it is part of the IP stack.
Figma’s India expansion positions the company not just as a creative workspace, but as an enterprise-ready platform built for security, scale, and regulatory alignment.