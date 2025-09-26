Enterprise transformation: Tech Mahindra partners with AMD on AI

Tech Mahindra announced a multi-year collaboration with AMD to integrate AMD’s compute engines and infrastructure with Tech Mahindra’s Cloud BlazeTech platform. The agreement is intended to accelerate enterprise adoption of hybrid multi-cloud architectures and AI-driven infrastructure across sectors including manufacturing, finance, telecommunications and healthcare

Tech Mahindra will incorporate AMD compute capabilities into Cloud BlazeTech and develop new solutions to help enterprises optimise workloads across end-user devices, on-prem servers and public, private and hybrid cloud environments. The companies said the work will focus on infrastructure optimisation and AI enablement as part of a planned roadmap.

Mohit Joshi, CEO and Managing Director, Tech Mahindra, said: “Enterprises worldwide are scrambling to maximize ROI while navigating the complexity of hybrid and cloud-native ecosystems. Our strategic agreement with AMD is a step towards delivering next-generation hyper scalable solutions that seamlessly bridge on-site infrastructure with cloud-native capabilities. Through these solutions, we aim to enable customers to optimize performance across distributed environments without compromising speed, security, or control.”

Dr. Lisa Su, Chair and CEO, AMD said: “Together, AMD and Tech Mahindra will help enterprises accelerate their cloud transformation and AI adoption with the performance and efficiency they need to scale. By combining our EPYC processors and AMD Instinct accelerators with Tech Mahindra, we can create solutions that enable customers to deploy AI on compute infrastructure across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.”

Collaboration Overview

Integrates AMD compute technology with Tech Mahindra’s Cloud BlazeTech to provide a unified option for hybrid and multi-cloud deployments.

Develops solutions aimed at workload optimisation spanning devices, edge nodes, on-prem servers and cloud platforms.

Targets industry verticals where distributed compute and data sovereignty are often critical, such as manufacturing, finance, telecom and healthcare.

The partnership addresses a common enterprise need: reconciling on-site infrastructure with cloud-native capabilities while scaling AI workloads. Potential benefits cited by the companies include improved performance per watt and a clearer deployment path for AI across mixed environments.

Practical challenges will centre on systems integration, migration planning and operational governance. Enterprises assessing these offerings will need to validate performance for specific workloads, confirm compliance and data residency requirements, and weigh total cost of ownership against expected AI and infrastructure gains. Skills for hybrid orchestration, model validation and security will be required to realise the stated outcomes.

Advertisment

Pilot deployments and reference architectures showing EPYC + Instinct performance on Cloud BlazeTech.

Vertical use cases and customer proof points in manufacturing, finance, telecom, and healthcare.

Announced benchmarks, professional services offerings, and channel or OEM partnerships to support deployments.

Roadmap milestones and any productised solutions that simplify hybrid AI rollout.

The Tech Mahindra–AMD agreement combines AMD’s compute stack with Tech Mahindra’s Cloud BlazeTech to offer enterprises a vendor-backed path for hybrid multi-cloud and AI workload optimisation. The deal promises options for distributed deployments; its impact will depend on execution, measurable performance gains for target workloads, and the speed at which enterprises convert pilots into production deployments.