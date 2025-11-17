Dynatrace and Microsoft Partner to Automate Enterprise Cloud Operations

Dynatrace and Microsoft have deepened their partnership with a new integration that brings Dynatrace’s observability platform into Microsoft’s Azure SRE Agent. This pairing leverages AI-driven monitoring and root cause analysis, enabling enterprises to automate much of their cloud operations. According to Gartner, “worldwide spending on AI is forecast to total nearly $1.5 trillion in 2025.” As organisations ramp up digital investments, the ability to integrate real-time, AI-backed insights is becoming fundamental for managing sprawling IT environments.

With Dynatrace’s tools embedded in the Azure portal, enterprise teams can now detect and resolve complex infrastructure issues faster. The integration automates runbook actions and diagnostics, freeing up IT staff to focus on higher-value innovation rather than firefighting.

How Integration Drives Proactive Reliability

The joint capabilities of Dynatrace and Azure SRE now provide teams with continuous analysis of both real-time and historical cloud telemetry. This means IT operators are equipped not only to detect issues but also to anticipate them, preventing outages before they impact end-users. Incidents are resolved more rapidly with built-in remediation guidance and root cause triaging.

The platform’s contextual observability links directly to Azure’s AI-powered reliability agent, streamlining detection and response across even the most complex enterprise environments. “The AI capabilities jointly delivered by Dynatrace and Microsoft take our customers one step closer to driving autonomous operations across their complex environments,” said Scott Hunter, VP of Product Management of Core AI & Engineering at Microsoft.

For enterprise technology teams, the integration signals a move beyond alert-driven operations toward autonomous cloud management backed by intelligent automation. “Customers need more than alerts – they need AI that acts. This integration strengthens Dynatrace’s vision for agentic AI, delivering intelligent, automated observability across the Microsoft ecosystem, and helps enterprises not only identify issues but also automate remediation at scale,” said Steve Tack, Chief Product Officer at Dynatrace.

The partnership is already drawing interest from tech leaders, with Dynatrace customer FreedomPay set to highlight its generative and agentic AI roadmap at Microsoft Ignite 2025. As the complexity of digital systems grows and capital expenditure on AI surges, deep industry collaborations like this one are shaping the next chapter of enterprise IT.