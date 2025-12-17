Deloitte, Netcore Bet on Agentic AI to Rethink Enterprise Marketing

Indian enterprises are reaching a point where incremental digital tweaks are no longer enough. As customer journeys fragment across apps, email, messaging platforms, and the web, marketing leaders are under pressure to deliver personalisation at scale, without inflating costs or relying excessively on paid media.

Against this backdrop, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (Deloitte India) and Netcore Cloud Pvt. Ltd. have announced a strategic alliance aimed at accelerating what they describe as the next phase of enterprise marketing: agentic marketing, powered by autonomous AI systems.

The partnership brings together Deloitte India’s industry, data, and transformation advisory capabilities with Netcore Cloud’s AI-native Agentic Marketing Platform, positioning the collaboration as a response to growing enterprise demands for measurable ROI, faster decision-making, and sustained customer lifetime value.

From Campaigns to Continuous Decisioning

For many large organisations, marketing remains constrained by fragmented customer data, manual workflows, and intuition-driven decisions. While personalisation has improved at the surface level, responsiveness and consistency often lag behind customer expectations.

The Deloitte–Netcore alliance aims to address this gap by enabling enterprises to move from reactive campaigns to autonomous, data-led engagement. The focus is not just on generating insights but on operationalising them in real time across the customer lifecycle.

Netcore Cloud’s Agentic Marketing Platform is built on a multi-agent architecture that autonomously senses, decides, and acts. These AI agents collaborate across channels—including email, mobile apps, web, WhatsApp, and SMS/RCS to optimise outcomes such as conversions, retention, and customer lifetime value.

Why Agentic Marketing Is Gaining Ground

Unlike traditional marketing automation, agentic systems are designed to operate with defined goals rather than static rules. This allows enterprises to continuously adapt engagement strategies based on customer behaviour, without manual intervention at every step.

According to Shashi Bharti, Partner, Deloitte India, the shift reflects a broader enterprise inflection point.

“Enterprises today are at an inflection point where marketing must evolve from intuition-led decisions to intelligence-led growth. Our alliance with Netcore Cloud enables organisations to embed AI and analytics at the core of customer engagement—transforming marketing into a proactive, predictive, and measurable business function.”

The emphasis on measurability and accountability aligns with increasing board-level scrutiny of marketing spends, particularly in sectors such as retail, BFSI, consumer services, and travel.

Balancing Innovation With Governance

One of the persistent concerns around large-scale AI adoption is governance, especially in customer-facing systems that handle sensitive data. Netcore positions its platform as combining consumer-grade personalisation with enterprise-grade governance, supported by its Trust Layer focused on transparency, privacy, and compliance.

Kalpit Jain, Group CEO, Netcore Cloud, highlighted this balance as central to the partnership.

“At Netcore Cloud, we’re building the foundation of Agentic Marketing, where intelligent AI agents drive autonomous, outcome-led engagement. Our AI-powered Agentic Martech Stack has evolved from predictive insights to agentic execution, enabling brands to automate decisions, unify customer touchpoints, and deliver adaptive, self-optimising experiences that learn from user behaviour in real time powered by responsible AI.”

The alliance reinforces a growing enterprise preference for AI systems that are explainable, governed, and aligned with long-term trust.

What This Means for Marketing Leaders

For CMOs and digital leaders, the partnership signals a move toward marketing ecosystems that are:

Always-on , rather than campaign-bound

Outcome-led , instead of activity-focused

AI-driven, but anchored in governance and accountability

Siddharth Gopalakrishnan, COO, Netcore Cloud, described the alliance as a step toward translating AI ambition into business results.

“Together, we will help brands deliver stronger ROI from marketing spends by leveraging an AI-first approach to engagement and conversions, driving incremental revenue while enhancing customer experience.”

While the initial focus of the alliance is India, the companies plan to extend the model across APAC and MENA, reflecting the growing relevance of agentic AI in global enterprise marketing strategies.

With Netcore Cloud already supporting billions of daily customer interactions across thousands of brands, and Deloitte bringing strategic transformation expertise, the partnership aims to help enterprises turn marketing into a continuous growth engine, rather than a cost centre.

As customer expectations rise and acquisition costs climb, enterprises can no longer afford slow, siloed, or manual engagement models. The Deloitte–Netcore alliance underscores a larger shift in enterprise thinking: marketing is becoming a system of decisions, not just messages.

How quickly organisations can adapt to this model may determine who leads and who lags in the next phase of digital competition.