Deloitte India Unveils ‘INTEGRATE’ Solutions for Rapid Cloud ERP Transformation

Indian enterprises gained a boost toward digital transformation as Deloitte India launched its new ‘INTEGRATE’ portfolio at Coalesce 2025, delivering ready-to-deploy, industry-specific ERP solutions built atop SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition. The suite targets sectors such as Chemicals, Automotive, Retail & Consumer, Professional Services, and Renewable Energy, enabling businesses to move to the cloud with greater speed and confidence.

Advertisment

Backed by Deloitte’s specialised factory-based delivery and Operate services, INTEGRATE promises accelerated deployments, reduced risk, and continuous user enablement, helping organisations realise faster ROI and optimised total cost of ownership. The approach ensures sustained innovation and business performance, matching the rapid pace and unique needs of the Indian market.

“Enterprises today are looking for a faster and more reliable way to move to the cloud while keeping business transformation at the core. Through INTEGRATE, we aim to exemplify how ecosystems come together to innovate, reimagine business models and deliver value at scale, helping shape a more resilient and future-ready Bharat,” said Vinay Prabhakar, Partner and Alliance Leader, Deloitte South Asia

Collaboration Powers AI-Driven Business Value

Deloitte’s partnership with SAP ensures advanced automation, analytics, and AI integration for customers adopting SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud (see the generated image above). Anand Rajagopalan, SAP Offerings Leader, Deloitte South Asia and Asia Pacific, shared, “Through these industry packages, we enable our customers to use SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud with Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven automation, analytics and continuous innovation with the help of our Operate services, ensuring long-term value, agility and business resilience."

Ecosystem Drives Cloud ERP Adoption Across Bharat

SAP and its partner ecosystem are central to India’s rapid public cloud ERP adoption, delivering tailored solutions for regulatory and business challenges. “India stands tall as one of the world’s fastest-growing economies and is the fastest-growing market unit for SAP globally. Enterprises across Bharat are rapidly embracing SAP Cloud ERP, leading the world in public cloud ERP adoption. Our ecosystem and partners, like Deloitte, are central to this journey—delivering the innovation and deep localisation required to meet India’s unique business and regulatory needs,” said Nitish Agrawal, Chief Partner Officer, SAP Indian Subcontinent.

Deloitte India’s INTEGRATE solutions reflect the growing sophistication and ambition of India’s enterprise sector, offering a blueprint for scalable, AI-powered digital transformation with a strong foundation in industry-specific expertise and ecosystem collaboration.