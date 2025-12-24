Deloitte and Google Cloud Deal Targets India’s AI Security Gap

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP is deepening its security play in India through an expanded partnership with Google Cloud, positioning itself as a premier partner, reseller, and Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) for the cloud major in the country. The move squarely targets Indian enterprises and public sector organisations that are struggling to keep pace with an AI-fuelled threat landscape, tightening regulations, and persistent cybersecurity skill shortages.

Advertisment

At its core, the alliance is about turning Google Cloud’s AI-driven security stack into a managed, outcomes-focused service tailored to Indian regulatory realities, rather than yet another set of tools that security teams must stitch together on their own. Deloitte brings its security advisory and implementation experience, while Google Cloud provides the underlying platforms for threat detection, response, and intelligence.

From Tool Sprawl To Managed SOCs

Under the partnership, Deloitte will help customers design and run modern Security Operations Centers (SOCs), migrate legacy security operations to the cloud, and adopt “security-as-a-service” models instead of building large in-house teams. The goal is to improve threat detection and response while easing pressure on security operations that are already stretched thin.

A key pillar is Google Security Operations, a cloud-native platform that lets security teams ingest, analyse, and search massive volumes of security data. Deloitte plans to use this to deliver 24/7 managed detection and response (MDR), giving organisations continuous monitoring without the need to run their own SOC round the clock. In practice, that means faster investigations, more consistent incident handling, and fewer blind spots across hybrid environments.

National-Scale Defence, Local Compliance

The partnership also leans into national and critical infrastructure use cases via Google Cloud Cybershield™, which is designed to help governments and critical infrastructure providers build cyber defence centres at a state or national level. For India’s public sector, this is positioned as a way to improve situational awareness and cyber intelligence across agencies and utilities that historically operated in silos.

Deloitte’s “advisory layer” becomes crucial here. The firm will work to align deployments with Indian regulatory frameworks and sectoral mandates, including expectations from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA), the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA), and global regimes such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The message: technology rollouts have to move in lockstep with compliance and policy, not be retrofitted after the fact.

AI-Driven Threat Intelligence For Indian Context

On the intelligence side, the collaboration extends to Google Threat Intelligence, which aggregates insights from Mandiant, VirusTotal, and Google. Deloitte’s SOC teams will use this to proactively hunt for threats, rather than waiting for alerts triggered by known signatures or indicators of compromise.

Advertisment

As organisations in India connect more OT, IoT, and business-critical systems, early visibility into emerging threat campaigns becomes a differentiator. By applying global threat intelligence to local environments, the partnership aims to give Indian enterprises an early warning system and a way to prioritise what matters most for their specific risk profile.

Bridging The Talent Gap With AI And Automation

The partnership is also framed as a response to India’s cybersecurity talent shortage. Instead of relying solely on specialist skills to write complex queries or correlation rules, the joint offering leans on AI and automation to simplify investigative workflows. With advanced AI in security operations, analysts can query security data in natural language, reducing investigation time and lowering the barrier to entry for junior staff.

Using Google Threat Intelligence, Deloitte teams can track emerging global threats and feed those insights back into client environments, helping organisations move from a reactive posture to a more proactive defence. The focus is on reducing analyst burnout, consolidating tooling, and getting more value from existing investments, rather than adding yet another dashboard to monitor.

India-Focused, Sector-Wide Play

While Deloitte and Google Cloud already work together globally, this expanded collaboration is explicitly focused on the India market. It targets heavily regulated and high-risk sectors such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), energy, resources and industrials (ERI), manufacturing, large conglomerates, consumer businesses, and government and public sector organisations.

“In an era where digital trust is the currency of businesses, our alliance with Google Cloud marks a significant milestone for the Indian market,” said Tarun Kaura, Partner, Deloitte India. “By combining Deloitte’s deep industry knowledge and cybersecurity legacy with Google Cloud’s pioneering technology, we are building a resilient digital infrastructure for India. Deloitte’s advisory layer will also help ensure that Google Cloud’s security tools are deployed in line with Indian regulatory frameworks and mandates, simplifying compliance.”

Echoing the strategic intent, Sandeep Patil, Head of Security Partners & Managed Services, Google Cloud, Asia Pacific and Japan, said, “Security is not an add-on; it is the foundation of all digital innovation. We are delighted to deepen our collaboration with Deloitte India. As a Premier Partner and Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP), Deloitte is well-positioned to operationalise our AI-first security platform for Indian enterprises. Together, we are committed to democratising access to nation-state-grade security capabilities for organisations across the region.”

Advertisment

Jyoti Prakash, Head of Security Sales, Google Cloud, India, added that the combination of Google Cloud security capabilities and Deloitte’s implementation expertise is intended to “empower Indian organisations with the ability to detect, investigate and respond to threats at the speed and scale of Google,” including the use of Gemini in Security to address talent and workload challenges.