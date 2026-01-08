Dell Takes Enterprise Innovation On The Road With Tech ON Wheels

Enterprise buying has changed. CIOs and business leaders increasingly want hands-on experience before committing to large-scale refresh cycles, especially as AI-ready systems and modern infrastructure reshape workplaces.

Dell Technologies is responding by quite literally going on the road.

The company has launched Tech ON Wheels, a mobile experience center designed to showcase its enterprise portfolio directly at customer locations across India. Over the next six months, the initiative will cover more than 80 locations across 20 cities, spanning IT parks, business districts, and manufacturing hubs.

Why Dell Is Taking The Showroom To Customers

Rather than relying on centralised demo centres or industry events, Dell is betting on proximity. Tech ON Wheels is built around the idea that innovation should be accessible where businesses operate, whether that’s a tech campus in Bengaluru or a manufacturing site outside a metro.

The mobile unit began its journey in Bengaluru on January 8 and will move through southern India until March, before heading west, north, and finally east. Cities on the route include Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and several others.

The initiative was inaugurated by Manish Gupta, President and Managing Director, Dell Technologies India, at the company’s Embassy Golf Links office in Bengaluru.

“At Dell Technologies, we believe that innovation should meet you where you are,” Gupta said. “With Tech ON Wheels, we are going on the road to connect directly with businesses of all forms and sizes across 20 cities in India.”

Inside The Mobile Enterprise Experience

Tech ON Wheels functions as a compact, traveling showroom. Business leaders, IT decision-makers, and customers can explore Dell’s latest laptops, desktops, monitors, docks, and peripherals in a real-world setup rather than a static display environment.

A dedicated smart desk zone demonstrates modern workspace configurations using Dell Precision Mobile Workstations, Dell Pro Tower Essential desktops, professional monitors, docking solutions, and wireless audio accessories. Dell has also included its latest AI PC lineup, including the Dell Pro 13'' Premium, Dell Pro 14'' Max, Dell Pro Max Premium, and audio devices such as the Dell Pro Wired Speakerphone and Dell Pro Plus Earbuds.

Product specialists accompany the roadshow, helping visitors map these solutions to productivity, collaboration, and workforce requirements rather than individual device specifications.

Enterprise Infrastructure On Display

Beyond end-user computing, Dell is also showcasing its PowerEdge servers as part of the experience. These systems are positioned around performance and efficiency needs for enterprises modernizing data centers and edge deployments.

By placing servers alongside client devices, Dell is presenting a full-stack narrative—linking employee productivity, AI-ready PCs, and backend infrastructure within a single viewing experience.

A Shift In How Enterprises Evaluate Technology

The roadshow reflects a broader change in enterprise buying behavior. With hybrid work now normalized and AI workloads entering daily operations, organizations are increasingly cautious about fit, scalability, and total cost of ownership.

Tech ON Wheels allows IT teams to see how devices and infrastructure behave together, ask implementation-level questions, and evaluate solutions in a contextual environment—rather than relying on brochures or short demos.

“We aren't just showcasing products but helping businesses discover solutions tailored to their specific needs,” Gupta added. “They can find the tools they need to drive growth, solve real world challenges, and accelerate their own digital transformation journeys.”

Following its inaugural showcase and guided tour in Bengaluru, Tech ON Wheels has begun its six-month journey across the country. Dell says the initiative is designed to engage both large enterprises and small businesses, particularly those outside traditional tech event circuits.

For Dell, the roadshow is less about spectacle and more about sustained engagement—meeting customers repeatedly, in their own environments, as technology decisions become increasingly strategic.

As enterprise IT moves closer to the business edge, Dell’s message is clear: innovation doesn’t need a destination. Sometimes, it just needs wheels.