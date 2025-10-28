Dell Advances AI Data Platform to Unlock Enterprise Data for AI Outcomes

Dell is advancing its AI Data Platform to help enterprises turn fragmented, siloed data into fast, reliable AI outcomes by breaking down data barriers and supercharging the power of analytics and machine learning across business domains.​

Dell’s New Approach to Enterprise AI Data

To keep pace with the growing scale and complexity of enterprise data, Dell’s AI Data Platform now uses a modular foundation built on four core components: high-performance storage engines, versatile data processing engines, built-in cyber resiliency, and advanced data management services. By separating data storage from compute, the platform removes legacy bottlenecks—delivering flexibility and future-ready scalability for AI training, fine-tuning, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), and inference workloads.​

Storage Engines:

Dell PowerScale acts as a file-storage engine optimised for GPU-scale AI workloads. The recent integration with NVIDIA’s latest GB200/GB300 chips and a series of software upgrades bring high-density, energy-efficient performance. According to Dell, PowerScale F710 can achieve NVIDIA Cloud Partner certification and delivers up to 16,000+ GPU scale with up to 5X less rack space, 88% fewer network switches, and 72% lower power usage versus legacy rivals.​

Dell ObjectScale—the platform’s S3-native object storage—can be deployed as an appliance or a software-defined solution. The new software option, available on Dell PowerEdge servers, is up to 8X faster than previous all-flash versions. Features like S3 over RDMA tech preview and AWS S3 integration, plus bucket-level compression, boost throughput, reduce latency, and drive developer productivity.​

Expanding Data Engines for Business-Ready AI

Dell’s Data Search Engine, developed with Elastic, now enables real-time, natural-language search and semantic discovery of billions of files across file and object storage, a boon for developers running RAG, vector search, and generative AI pipelines.​

The Data Analytics Engine leverages Starburst’s technology for live queries and AI-ready insights spanning spreadsheets, databases, warehouses, and lakehouses. Its new agentic layer uses LLMs to automate insights and documentation and embed AI reasoning within SQL workflows, bringing real-world business value to the surface quickly.​

Integration with NVIDIA accelerates hybrid (keyword + vector) search through GPU-boosted performance—extracting intelligence from unstructured data, on-premises or in the cloud, with full enterprise control.​

Dell’s open architecture ensures customers can integrate best-in-class hardware and software without vendor lock-in or disruptive upgrades. The Dell AI Data Platform also prioritises cyber resiliency, securing data pipelines and providing real-time threat detection and governance to keep sensitive business data protected at every step.​

Advertisment

Dell’s leadership says these innovations let organisations move from AI pilot projects to production, reducing risk and accelerating ROI. For example, in satellite manufacturing, Dell’s platform enabled Maya HTT and MDA Space to dramatically improve retrieval and analysis of massive document troves—speeding workflows and enhancing output.​

Lifesciences, manufacturing, financial services, and beyond are using Dell’s AI Data Platform to unlock new value—whether that’s real-time diagnostics, predictive maintenance, or seamless customer experience powered by data-driven AI.