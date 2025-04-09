Deepak Fertilisers Partners With Snowflake to Boost AI-Driven Digital Transformation

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Limited (DFPCL), one of India’s leading enterprise producing fertilizers and industrial chemicals, announced that it has selected Snowflake's AI Data Cloud for Manufacturing to accelerate its digital transformation and build a scalable, AI-ready data foundation. DFPCL is modernizing its data ecosystem by migrating from its legacy data warehouse to Snowflake. This transition aims to unify real-time insights, break down data silos, and enhance business intelligence—ultimately driving operational efficiency, faster artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) adoption, and more informed, data-driven decision-making across its various entities.

DFPCL has embarked on a digital transformation journey and aims to evolve from a commodity-based business model to a specialty solutions provider to better serve its thousands of end-consumers. As DFPCL scales its operations to meet this goal, the company needed a modern, flexible solution to unify real-time analytics, streamline complex workloads, and lay the foundation for future AI/ML-driven innovation. Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud for Manufacturing empowers DFPCL to collaborate with its ecosystem and customers in a secure and scalable way, driving greater agility and visibility across the value chain.

Enhancing Insights and Efficiency Across the Value Chain

As part of its digital transformation, DFPCL can optimize cloud costs using Snowflake’s decoupled storage and compute architecture with a pay-as-you-go model. This ensures scalable and cost-effective data management while reducing manual maintenance overhead.

Furthermore, access to open-source datasets—such as weather data and agri-data products—through the Snowflake Marketplace will enhance business intelligence, particularly for the fertilizer business. Snowflake’s robust data governance features, including Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) and Time Travel (which enables data retrieval for up to 90 days), ensure strong data protection and support the company’s security needs.

As DFPCL migrates to Snowflake, the focus is on eliminating redundancies in reporting, improving access to critical business insights, and creating a secure, scalable cloud environment that fosters data-driven decision-making. The modernized data infrastructure will enhance supply chain planning, pricing strategies, and overall operational efficiency.

Exploring Generative AI for Deeper Business Insights

DFPCL is also exploring the potential of Generative AI within Snowflake to derive insights from structured and unstructured data across its manufacturing and finance operations. As part of this initiative, DFPCL is developing an AI-powered chatbot capable of processing natural language queries and analyzing historical root cause analyses (RCAs) and standard operating procedures (SOPs) to uncover deeper insights.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. Deepak Kamat, Vice President – IT, DFPCL, said, “At Deepak Fertilisers, digital transformation is central to our business operations. We believe data is key to driving customer value, efficiency, innovation, and growth. Moving from traditional data warehouses to Snowflake's AI Data Cloud for Manufacturing will enhance our decision-making and help us ensure business agility in today’s dynamic market. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in our digital transformation journey.”

“Snowflake's AI Data Cloud for Manufacturing provides DFPCL, operating in a traditionally data-intensive sector, with a scalable, secure, and cost-efficient platform to unify its data and drive business value,” said Vijayant Rai, Managing Director – India, Snowflake. “In industries like fertilizers and chemicals, where precise operational control and rapid innovation are critical, breaking down data silos and enabling real-time insights empowers DFPCL to enhance operational efficiency, optimize resource utilization, and accelerate AI-driven innovation—setting new benchmarks for the industry.”

This collaboration will accelerate DFPCL’s digital transformation, creating measurable, long-term business value for both companies. With this advanced data infrastructure, DFPCL is well-positioned to optimize its operations, drive innovation at scale, and set new industry benchmarks in the manufacturing and chemical sectors.