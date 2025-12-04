Datadog Deepens AWS Collaboration To Advance AI Observability And Security

The announcement was made at AWS re: Invent, where Datadog showcased how the joint offerings will help enterprises better navigate hybrid and multi-cloud environments, especially with AI workloads scaling rapidly.

Yanbing Li, Chief Product Officer, Datadog, said: “These launches further extend Datadog’s ability to deliver AI-powered observability and security at scale… so that joint customers can migrate to and manage their AWS, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments with confidence.

For enterprises undergoing digital transformation, cloud incidents can escalate quickly without full-stack visibility.

Roller CIO Sean Fernandez shared how Datadog has simplified this challenge: “Datadog gives us a unified view of our AWS environment… correlating everything in seconds rather than the hours we once spent sifting through multiple systems.”

This operational clarity has helped the company modernise confidently while maintaining reliability and compliance.

What’s New For AWS Customers

Datadog introduced capabilities spanning AI development, infrastructure monitoring, cost efficiency, and automated remediation. Highlights include:

Observability & AI Ops

Monitoring for agentic workflows on Amazon Bedrock Agents

AI-guided remediation for serverless and Kubernetes workloads

Debugging support inside developer IDEs like Kiro

Cloud Optimization

Granular cost insights for Amazon S3 and AWS Lambda

Automated performance recommendations for Amazon RDS

Security

AI configuration checks for Amazon Bedrock

Multi-cloud threat prioritization through Cloud SIEM Risk Insights

Container & Serverless Visibility

Support for ECS Managed Instances and ECS Express Mode

Insights into AWS Lambda functions running on EC2

These features aim to reduce operational overhead while allowing developers and SRE teams to react faster to issues in production.

Strategic Collaboration For a Multi-Cloud Future

Datadog and AWS emphasised that the expanded collaboration strengthens solution development, marketplace availability, and global go-to-market programmes across public and private sectors.

Jarrod Buckley, VP, Channels and Alliances, Datadog, said, “Expanding our global collaboration with AWS enables continued innovation to help customers become more resilient, reduce risk, and achieve time-to-value faster.”

Chris Grusz, Managing Director, Technology Partnerships, AWS, added, “Through this strategic collaboration and new integrations with AWS services, we're making it easier for customers to gain deep insights… and accelerate their AI initiatives.”

As organisations race to build and deploy AI-powered applications, the ability to observe, secure, and optimise cloud operations in real time is becoming non-negotiable. Datadog and AWS are betting that deeper intelligence built into tooling, not more dashboards, will define the next stage of cloud maturity