Databricks, OpenAI Partner to Bring GPT-5 and AI Agents to Enterprises

.Databricks and OpenAI have announced a multi-year partnership to make OpenAI models natively available on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform and its AI product, Agent Bricks. The $100 million collaboration aims to provide enterprise customers with access to OpenAI’s models, including GPT-5, across clouds. The partnership is intended to allow organizations to build, evaluate, and scale production-grade AI applications and agents using their own enterprise data.

Enterprise AI Agents for Production Use

The partnership addresses the need for AI agents that can process enterprise data, automate workflows, and provide insights while adhering to standards for accuracy, security, and governance. Previously, developing AI agents often required transferring data between systems or balancing trade-offs in cost and model quality. Through Agent Bricks, Databricks customers can use GPT-5 and other OpenAI models directly on their data without additional setup or data movement, benefiting from high-capacity processing.

Businesses are reportedly using the platform to explore a range of applications, including disease detection, energy efficiency, financial fraud detection, and faster application development.

Ali Ghodsi, Co-founder and CEO of Databricks, said, "We're seeing overwhelming demand from enterprise customers looking to build AI apps and agents on their data, tailored to their unique business needs. This partnership makes it easier for enterprises to securely leverage their data and OpenAI models at scale with best-in-class governance and performance.”

Brad Lightcap, COO of OpenAI, added: “Enterprise demand for frontier AI is accelerating, and with Databricks, we're making its deployment even simpler without compromising the high bar for performance and production. Our partnership with Databricks brings our most advanced models to where secure enterprise data already lives, making it easier for businesses to experiment, deploy, and scale AI agents with real impact.”

Greg Ulrich, Chief AI and Data Officer at Mastercard, commented: “For any use case, AI agents come down to three things: quality, scale, and trust. This partnership between Databricks and OpenAI enables us to build on the strong foundations we’ve established with each firm and provides us the opportunity to build trusted AI agents that harness the latest OpenAI models—delivered with the speed, security and scale of the Databricks platform.”

Key Highlights of the Partnership

Frontier Models on Enterprise Data: OpenAI models are now accessible directly on enterprise data via SQL or API, enabling secure, scalable AI agent development.

High-Capacity Processing: Customers gain access to dedicated processing resources for OpenAI models.

Production-Ready AI Agents: Agent Bricks evaluates and optimizes models like GPT-5 and gpt-oss to deliver domain-specific outputs.

Governance and Observability: Unity Catalog provides end-to-end governance and compliance controls for security and ethical standards.

Collaborative Innovation: Databricks and OpenAI technical teams will work together to optimize models for enterprise workloads.

Advertisment

The partnership builds on existing collaboration, including the use of Databricks to process AI data for OpenAI models and hosting of gpt-oss, OpenAI’s open-weight model.