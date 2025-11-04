Cognizant Adopts Anthropic Claude to Scale AI and Drive Agentic Enterprise

Cognizant is driving its enterprise AI transition forward by partnering with Anthropic and integrating Claude’s advanced large language models (LLMs) and agentic tooling across internal platforms and client solutions. The rollout deploys Claude to as many as 350,000 associates, including engineering, delivery, and key corporate functions, to accelerate productivity, code modernization, and end-to-end digital transformation.

Cognizant’s move signals a strategic push beyond pilots toward the adoption of production-grade AI across various sectors. By embedding Claude for Enterprise, the Claude Code suite, and Anthropic’s Agent SDK into Cognizant’s engineering platforms, clients can orchestrate complex workflows with human oversight, better manage risk, and modernise legacy systems without losing operational integrity.

Expanding the AI Foundation

Ravi Kumar S, CEO of Cognizant, laid out the roadmap: “Enterprises are moving beyond simple productivity gains toward a more connected, agentic future. By pairing Anthropic’s Claude models and agentic tooling with Cognizant’s suite of platforms and industry expertise, we will help clients build the foundations of an agentified enterprise where intelligent systems collaborate with people to accelerate modernisation, engineering, and industry transformation. We are equally excited to apply Anthropic’s technology to help us drive these transformation goals internally at Cognizant.”

Clients and teams will see Claude embedded into Cognizant’s Flowsource™ Platform—helping software engineers speed coding tasks, automated testing, and DevOps workflows. The partnership also merges Cognizant’s modernisation frameworks with Anthropic’s code analysis and refactoring strengths to ease the transition from legacy systems—a crucial step as financial services, insurance, and regulated industries look for tailored AI integration.

Multi-Agent Systems and Responsible AI

Strategic use cases include building domain-specific and reusable agents using Cognizant Neuro® AI Multi-Agent Orchestration alongside Anthropic’s Agent SDK, designed for explicit policy control and human-in-the-loop governance. Financial services verticals are an early focus, where Cognizant Agent Foundry and Claude will embed agentic workflows under strict compliance requirements.

Paul Smith, Chief Commercial Officer at Anthropic, points to trust and safety as critical factors: “The combination of frontier AI with deep domain expertise and implementation capabilities is what makes this partnership so exciting and will absolutely accelerate AI in the enterprise. Companies require trusted AI that combines cutting-edge performance with safety and reliability, which is why hundreds of thousands of businesses trust Claude. We’re demonstrating this at scale by rolling out Claude to up to 350,000 Cognizant employees and helping our joint clients do the same.”

The collaboration further advances responsible AI practices, from monitoring and safe deployment to alignment with open governance standards like the Model Context Protocol (MCP).

This partnership places Cognizant at the intersection of two essential trends—integrating agentic AI into business platforms and mapping measurable value from AI investments. Enterprises poised for transformation need solutions that go beyond experimentation: Cognizant’s adoption of Claude positions it to help customers identify high-impact use cases, run hands-on workshops, and guide reference integrations that move projects from pilot to operational production.

As companies shift AI strategies from basic automation to agent-driven collaboration, Cognizant’s enterprise rollout with Anthropic sets a precedent for scalable, secure, and responsible adoption—bringing the vision of an “agentified enterprise” closer to industry reality.