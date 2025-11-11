Celonis Enterprise AI Process Intelligence Drives Over $8B in Customer Value

At Celosphere 2025, Celonis showcased how its Process Intelligence (PI) Platform is redefining AI adoption in enterprises by embedding AI into operational contexts rather than treating it as a standalone technology. This shift enables companies to unlock tangible results, moving beyond mere automation to autonomous, intelligent business processes.

Advertisment

Customer Success Highlights $8.1 Billion in Value

More than 120 “Value Champions” have individually generated over $10 million in quantifiable benefits using Celonis. The total value driven across customers tops $8.1 billion, demonstrating the potency of combining AI with process intelligence for operational excellence.

Celonis helps customers create a “living digital twin” of their business operations, integrating data across departments and systems in the Process Intelligence Graph. On this foundation, organisations design and operate AI-powered autonomous agents that monitor, optimise, and take intelligent actions in real time.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG improved on-time delivery and accelerated decision-making using Celonis. Vinmar automated its $3 billion order-to-cash process, achieving operational intelligence. Uniper, in collaboration with Microsoft, scaled AI for end-to-end process orchestration across its energy operations.

Microsoft Partnership Amplifies AI Potential

Charles Lamanna, President of Microsoft Business and Industry Copilot, noted, “By combining Celonis’ process intelligence with Microsoft AI and Copilot, organisations move beyond automation to adaptive systems that boost innovation and growth.”

Hans Pezold, CIO of Uniper, added, “Combining Microsoft’s AI ecosystem with Celonis process intelligence lets us deploy AI effectively, automate workflows intelligently, and track performance continuously. It’s our foundation for AI success.”