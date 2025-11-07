BSA’s Enterprise AI Agenda Aims to Transform India’s Economic Path

The Business Software Alliance (BSA), representing major global software firms, has outlined a comprehensive AI adoption agenda aimed at accelerating India’s digital economy and global competitiveness. The agenda was introduced at the BSA AI Pre-Summit Forum, an official pre-event for the AI Impact Summit 2026. It aligns with foundational pillars of talent, infrastructure, and governance to support AI-driven growth across sectors.

BSA CEO Victoria Espinel emphasised AI’s potential to add over $500 billion to India’s economy by 2035, driving productivity, innovation, and the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047. The agenda calls for enhanced collaboration between industry and government to overcome challenges and harness AI for both social good and economic progress.

The framework supports Prime Minister Modi’s AI Impact Summit goals and advocates establishing global enterprise partnerships and innovation hubs. These initiatives aim to deepen talent pipelines, democratise AI resources, and enable equitable access across industries and regions.

Key policy recommendations focus on:

Talent & Workforce: Expanding IndiaAI FutureSkills with sector-specific training, scaling nationwide AI academies at IITs and NITs, and developing a national AI curriculum through combined industry-government efforts. The agenda also proposes AI innovation hubs with global enterprises to accelerate AI adoption.

Infrastructure & Data: Promoting government adoption of AI tools, modernising procurement policies, supporting SME adoption, and investing in cloud and connectivity infrastructure. It urges expanding access to high-value government datasets, implementing text and data mining exceptions in copyright law, and removing restrictions on cross-border data flows.

Governance: Advocating a whole-of-government AI policy approach, aligning with the Subcommittee on AI Governance’s report. It recommends incentivising AI training under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act to support data processing for AI, promoting trusted AI use in cybersecurity, and developing open standards for content authentication.

BSA’s “Enterprise AI Adoption Agenda for India” is part of a global effort, with similar frameworks launched for the United States, Japan, and ASEAN countries, aimed at guiding policymakers in accelerating responsible and inclusive AI adoption.