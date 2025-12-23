Bondada Engineering Secures ₹945 Cr EPC Mandate for 810 MW Solar Project

Bondada Engineering Limited has secured a ₹945.10 crore engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) order from NLC India Renewables Limited (NIRL), marking another significant addition to its utility-scale solar portfolio.
The Letter of Award (LoA), issued on behalf of NLC India Limited, covers Balance of System (BoS) works for 810 MW of solar power projects at the RVUNL Solar Park in Bikaner, Rajasthan. The mandate positions Bondada as a key execution partner in one of India’s largest renewable energy clusters.
Scope Covers End-to-End Project Execution
Under the contract, Bondada Engineering will handle design and engineering, site development, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of the solar projects. The scope also includes evacuation systems up to the designated delivery point, along with operations and maintenance (O&M) services for three years.
Project execution is scheduled to be completed within 15 months from the acceptance of the LoA, aligning with aggressive timelines typically associated with large, utility-scale renewable deployments.
Order Book Nears 3 GW Mark
With this win, Bondada Engineering’s total EPC order book now stands at close to 3 GW. The company says the expanded pipeline improves revenue visibility over the medium term and reflects its growing role in large-format renewable energy execution.
Commenting on the development, Dr Bondada Raghavendra Rao, Chairman & Managing Director, Bondada Group, said, “This order from NLC India Renewables Limited is a strong endorsement of Bondada Engineering Limited’s technical expertise, execution strength, and growing presence in the renewable energy sector. It marks a significant milestone in our journey and further positions Bondada Group as a trusted EPC partner for large-scale solar infrastructure projects in Bharat. We deeply value the trust placed in us by NLC India and remain committed to delivering this project with the highest standards of quality, safety, and timely execution.”
He added that the company has reported consistent year-on-year growth in consolidated turnover, driven by execution across multiple business verticals.
The Bikaner project is expected to contribute to India’s broader renewable energy and decarbonisation objectives, where large solar parks play a central role in scaling clean power capacity. For EPC players like Bondada, such projects demand coordination across civil works, electrical systems, grid evacuation, and long-term asset upkeep.
Industry observers note that BoS-focused contracts of this scale increasingly favour EPC firms with proven delivery records and the ability to manage complex, multi-location execution under tight timelines.