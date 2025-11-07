AWS Brings INR Billing to India Marketplace, Easing Enterprise Buying

AWS announced the launch of AWS Marketplace in India, allowing customers and sellers to transact in INR. The move lets India-based Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), consulting partners and global technology providers list, price and invoice in local currency. Customers will be able to use local invoicing and payment options for Marketplace purchases, while sellers can simplify tax compliance and billing in a familiar currency.

AWS positions the change as a way to reduce traditional procurement friction and accelerate enterprise adoption of cloud services — particularly as organisations adopt AI and related tooling. AWS Marketplace already lists more than 30,000 transactable offerings across 70+ categories, including Security, Agentic AI and Tools, DevOps, and Data & Analytics. Among the sellers named for the India launch are Cisco, CrowdStrike, Deloitte, eMudhra, Freshworks, Gupshup.ai, IBM, Kore.ai, Palo Alto Networks, Redington, Salesforce, Sarvam, Sonata Software and VideoCX.io.

What is for buyers and sellers

For procurement teams, INR invoicing removes a common operational hurdle: managing foreign-currency invoices, cross-border payment workflows and the associated tax packaging. The PR highlights Indian customers — Observe.AI, Swiggy and Tata Consultancy Services — that already use AWS Marketplace to centralise billing, speed product evaluation, and improve governance and cost transparency. By enabling local currency transactions, AWS aims to make those benefits easier to realise across more organisations and solution categories.

For Indian ISVs and partners, the local currency option can reduce the compliance and administrative overhead of selling into domestic enterprises. The announcement frames this as a pathway for partners to scale more efficiently and connect local innovation to enterprise demand.

Numbers flagged by AWS

AWS cites Forrester research to quantify Marketplace impact: a 377 percent return on investment, payback within six months, a 70 percent reduction in discovery time, and procurement processes that are 60 percent faster. These figures are presented in AWS’s launch materials as evidence that Marketplace can materially shorten vendor selection cycles and reduce time-to-value for customers.

"India's rapidly growing digital economy demands procurement solutions that match the pace of innovation, particularly as organisations accelerate their AI adoption. AWS Marketplace in India eliminates traditional procurement friction by enabling local currency transactions, simplified tax compliance, and streamlined procurement workflows – giving Indian customers faster access to cutting-edge technologies and Indian sellers a proven pathway to scale their solutions and foster connections between local innovation and enterprise demand.” — Ruba Borno, VP, Global Specialists & Partners, AWS

"The expansion of AWS Marketplace in India creates new opportunities for technology providers to connect with India's dynamic customer base. This enables Indian ISVs, system integrators, and channel partners to expand their reach and scale efficiently, while streamlining compliance for all participants. This expansion reflects our commitment to India's innovative technology landscape, helping partners grow while enabling customers to implement IT solutions faster and with less complexity, ultimately accelerating innovation across India's digital economy.” — Praveen Sridhar, Head of Partner Business, AWS India and South Asia, AWS

"As a strategic partner and customer, TCS is excited to support the launch of AWS Marketplace in India. As a launch partner, we look forward to leveraging AWS Marketplace to offer our customers greater agility, faster innovation, and access to cutting-edge solutions while enhancing our own cloud offerings. The partnership will enable us to deliver more value together, aligning with TCS’ vision to accelerate the digital transformation journeys of enterprises across India through cloud-first strategies.” — Girish Ramachandran, President - Growth Markets, Tata Consultancy Services

"Building on our proven success with AWS Marketplace as a strategic route to market—including over $2 billion in lifetime sales in the U.S. and our recent expansion into Latin America—we will be bringing Salesforce solutions to AWS Marketplace in India. This expansion will empower Indian customers to leverage our AI-powered CRM solutions with local currency transactions in INR and simplified tax compliance, while seamlessly accessing innovation-driving tools through the same proven procurement platform that has driven success in other markets.” — Arundhati Bhattacharya, President & CEO - Salesforce, South Asia, Salesforce

“We’re excited to be a launch partner for AWS Marketplace in India. This collaboration strengthens our mission to build India’s Sovereign AI stack—bringing population-scale, India-first GenAI solutions to enterprises and governments across Bharat.” Pratyush Kumar, Cofounder, Sarvam

Beyond the headline that AWS now supports INR billing, the practical implication is procurement acceleration. For teams evaluating AI agents, analytics platforms or security solutions, currency and invoice formats are often non-technical blockers that elongate procurement cycles. By standardising invoicing and offering local payment options, Marketplace can shorten those cycles, meaning pilot projects can move into production faster and cost predictability improves.

This matters in two ways. First, faster commercial closure reduces time to experiment and scale for AI initiatives. Second, smoother procurement lowers friction for smaller ISVs and niche AI vendors to reach enterprise customers, which can diversify the vendor ecosystem and increase competitive innovation.

AWS Marketplace’s INR rollout addresses a practical but impactful piece of the enterprise buying journey: currency and invoicing. By aligning billing, tax and procurement workflows with local expectations, AWS and its launch partners argue the change will reduce friction, speed buying cycles and support faster enterprise adoption of AI, SaaS and security tooling — while offering Indian sellers an easier route to market.