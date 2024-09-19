Airtel Business & Cisco Launch SD-Branch to Secure Enterprise Networks

In a significant step towards transforming enterprise networking, Airtel Business, the B2B arm of Bharti Airtel, has partnered with global networking leader Cisco to launch the Airtel Software-Defined Branch (SD-Branch). This innovative cloud-based solution aims to simplify and secure enterprise networks, offering end-to-end managed network capabilities that empower businesses with more control and flexibility over their branch network infrastructure.

At the core of the Airtel SD-Branch is the Cisco Meraki cloud-first platform, which allows enterprises to manage networks across LAN, WAN, security, and connectivity at multiple branch locations through a unified, centralized platform. As businesses increasingly operate in dispersed environments with distributed applications, efficient network management has become critical. This solution enables enterprises to scale their network infrastructure seamlessly, improving performance, agility, and security.

Sharat Sinha, CEO of Airtel Business, emphasized the transformative potential of the new solution, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of our revolutionary network solution for enterprises in the country, in partnership with ‘Cisco Meraki India Region’. The service is crafted to prioritise core business outcomes over IT management. This will provide customers with a simplified network solution that scales effortlessly, enabling users to access business applications with enhanced performance and security”.

Daisy Chittilapilly, President of Cisco India & SAARC, added, "We live in an environment where workplaces are dispersed and applications are distributed, making reliable and efficient network infrastructure a necessity. Our partnership with Airtel aims to empower enterprises with a platform solution that delivers a unified, agile and secure experience across multiple locations, enabling businesses to succeed in a hyper-connected world."

A Unified Platform for Diverse Enterprise Needs

The Airtel SD-Branch solution is tailored for various sectors, including retail, banking, healthcare, and education, providing them with a robust and scalable platform to manage complex network requirements. This comprehensive offering transforms how businesses manage multiple branch networks by simplifying provisioning, automating processes, and delivering advanced network performance analytics. With Airtel's extensive connectivity solutions and Cisco's expertise in secure networking, enterprises now have access to a solution that ensures network management efficiency, scalability, and security across multiple locations.

Addressing Security and Connectivity in a Hybrid Work Environment

As enterprises embrace hybrid work models, employees access company platforms from numerous devices and locations, creating new challenges for IT departments to secure and manage these networks. According to Cisco’s Cybersecurity Readiness Index, 92% of Indian companies report that their employees use unmanaged devices to access corporate platforms, and 39% of them navigate between at least six different networks each week. This level of fragmentation heightens the need for robust, secure, and centralized network management.

The Airtel SD-Branch addresses these challenges by offering key capabilities such as centralized network management, intuitive dashboards, automated processes, advanced analytics, and high-performance connectivity. These features allow enterprises to efficiently monitor and secure their networks across all branches, minimizing security risks and maximizing operational efficiency.

Flexibility to Scale and Customize

Airtel SD-Branch not only offers seamless control over branch networks but also provides flexibility with subscription models that can be customized based on the needs of individual branch locations. Whether it’s expanding network capabilities or scaling down as per business demands, enterprises can adapt their network infrastructure with ease, ensuring that they are always equipped to meet evolving market requirements.

This collaboration between Airtel Business and Cisco reinforces their commitment to delivering innovative network solutions that simplify enterprise operations, enhance security, and promote business growth. In an era of increasing digital connectivity, the Airtel SD-Branch solution positions enterprises to thrive in a dynamic, fast-paced business environment, ensuring they stay agile, secure, and connected.

Conclusion

The launch of Airtel SD-Branch marks a significant leap forward in simplifying and securing enterprise network management. As organizations increasingly adopt hybrid work models and expand across multiple locations, the need for a unified, scalable, and secure network infrastructure has never been greater. By combining Airtel’s extensive connectivity solutions with Cisco’s expertise in secure networking, Airtel SD-Branch offers enterprises a powerful tool to enhance operational efficiency, streamline IT management, and safeguard their digital assets. With the flexibility to scale and customize according to unique business needs, this solution equips enterprises to stay agile and competitive in today’s fast-evolving digital landscape.

