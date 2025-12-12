AIONOS Invests In Whilter AI To Power Agentic Personalisation

Gurugram-based AIONOS, an InterGlobe Enterprises company, has made a strategic investment in Whilter AI, a startup focused on hyper-personalized creative automation. The move is designed to push enterprises beyond scheduled campaign blasts toward continuous, one-to-one customer interaction.

Advertisment

The partnership centres on scaling AIONOS’ agentic personalisation platform, an autonomous system that can interpret brand guidelines and campaign goals, then convert a single brief into millions of brand-safe, personalised images and videos. For marketing teams under pressure to do more with leaner teams, it effectively turns static campaign calendars into an always-on engagement engine.

How The Agentic Personalization Stack Works

At the core of the platform is its ability to generate millions of brand-compliant assets on demand, plugged directly into product catalogs and localised for markets, offers, and customer segments. Beyond static creatives, it brings data-driven video production, voice cloning, and lip-sync capabilities, allowing brands to tailor video messages by geography, language, or product context in minutes rather than weeks.

An AI Studio for AI Ads layers workflow on top of automation—covering creative briefing, versioning, approvals, and performance insights in one loop. For marketers, that means they can brief, produce, test, and optimise ads with far less manual coordination, while still retaining control over brand guardrails and outcomes.

What AIONOS And Whilter Are Betting On

For AIONOS, the investment is about stitching together its end-to-end enterprise AI narrative with a frontline customer engagement use case.

“The future of customer engagement lies in personalisation with purpose. Enterprises can no longer afford to treat communication as one-size-fits-all,” said CP Gurnani, co-founder and vice chairman of AIONOS. “With Whilter AI, we want to give them the ability to have millions of meaningful conversations at once, each relevant, compliant, and outcome driven.”

From Whilter’s side, the pitch is a system that understands a brand’s guidelines, goals, and guardrails, and then activates creative at scale without constant manual intervention.

Advertisment

“Our platform turns a single brief into millions of personalised images and videos in minutes, adapting each message to a customer’s location, product, offer, and moment,” said Rajan, Founder & CEO, Whilter AI.

Moving From Reactive Campaigns To Always-On Engagement

AIONOS frames Whilter’s “agentic” layer as a missing piece in how enterprises operationalise AI from insight generation to actual activation across channels. Instead of reacting with periodic campaigns, the combined stack is pitched as always-on, brand-safe engagement that can adjust to changing customer signals and business priorities.

“Whilter’s agentic approach aligns with AIONOS’ strategy on end-to-end automation from insight to activation. We are set to enable enterprises to move from reactive campaigns to proactive, always-on engagement,” said Arjun Nagulapally, Chief Technology Officer, AIONOS.

For enterprise CMOs and growth teams, the implications are clear: as customer journeys fragment across apps, devices, and locales, the pressure is on to maintain relevance without exploding creative and operations headcount. AIONOS’ stake in Whilter is an attempt to position its platform as the orchestration layer that can keep that promise in production, not just in pitch decks.