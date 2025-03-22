AI Meets Enterprise: Deloitte & CleverTap Drive AI-Led Innovation

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP has announced a strategic partnership with CleverTap to empower enterprises with AI-driven analytics, real-time insights, and omnichannel engagement. The alliance aims to enhance customer interactions, improve retention rates, and accelerate digital transformation across industries such as BFSI, fintech, e-commerce, and consumer services.

Addressing the Need for Data-Driven Engagement

As businesses transition toward data-led strategies, the demand for real-time analytics, predictive insights, and hyper-personalized experiences has surged. This collaboration will focus on key sectors including retail, financial services, quick commerce, and travel, where brands seek scalable and seamless customer engagement solutions.

Industry Leaders Weigh In on the Partnership

Hemendra Upadhyay, Partner at Deloitte India, emphasized the importance of personalization in today’s market, stating: “In today's hyper-competitive business landscape, delivering a personalised and customer-centric experience has become a defining factor for success. Organisations across industries are leveraging data, digital tools, and advanced technologies to not only identify their most valuable customers but also to stay ahead of the curve. This partnership is not just about addressing today’s challenges—it is about equipping businesses with the tools and insights to stay competitive in an evolving digital landscape through the ‘power of collaboration.’”

Anand Jain, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at CleverTap, highlighted how the collaboration will enhance engagement strategies: “Partnering with Deloitte marks a pivotal step in expanding CleverTap’s reach. Their innovative strategies and local insights, combined with our AI-driven enterprise-grade platform, will empower businesses to drive deeply personalised, scalable engagement. Together, we’re redefining customer connections and accelerating growth across regions.”

Transforming Customer Experiences with AI-Driven Solutions

With businesses rapidly evolving beyond traditional engagement models, AI-powered solutions have become critical. Balaji Venkataraman, Partner at Deloitte India, reinforced the significance of this transition: “As businesses move beyond traditional models, they need scalable, AI-driven solutions that integrate seamlessly with their digital strategies to enhance agility and drive meaningful customer engagement. This partnership will bring together Deloitte’s expertise in advisory and build and operate with CleverTap’s advanced technology for brands to enrich customer experiences, increase retention, and drive long-term business value.”

Sidharth Pisharoti, Chief Revenue Officer at CleverTap, echoed the sentiment, stating: “Joining forces with Deloitte underscores CleverTap’s commitment to solving critical business challenges by delivering real-time, data-driven insights and personalized engagement at scale. Through our integrated solutions and joint go-to-market initiatives, enterprises can deepen customer relationships, optimize operations, and achieve sustainable growth. Together, we’re setting a new benchmark for how brands accelerate digital transformation and drive market leadership.”

The collaboration will unfold in a phased approach:

Short-term focus: Pilot projects, joint training programs, and co-marketing initiatives to demonstrate early success.

Mid-term strategy: Industry-specific solution development, expanded go-to-market strategies, and continuous optimization through client feedback.

Long-term vision: Establishing co-innovation labs, expanding the ecosystem via strategic partnerships, and driving sustainable growth through measurable business impact.

CleverTap’s advanced MarTech solutions, a product experience platform, and VoIP-based engagement tools will be seamlessly integrated with Deloitte’s expertise in digital strategy. This synergy will enable businesses to automate marketing workflows, optimize engagement touchpoints, and deliver hyper-personalized customer experiences at scale.

Through this collaboration, Deloitte and CleverTap are poised to set a new standard for customer engagement, ensuring enterprises remain competitive in an increasingly digital world.