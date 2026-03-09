65% of Indian Organisations Report Deepfake Attacks as AI Expands Enterprise Risk: Thales Report

A majority of organisations in India are encountering deepfake-driven cyber incidents as artificial intelligence becomes more embedded in enterprise systems, according to the 2026 Data Threat Report by Thales Group. The report found that 65% of organisations in India have experienced deepfake-related attacks, underscoring how generative AI tools are reshaping the cyber-threat landscape.

The findings, based on research conducted by S&P Global’s 451 Research unit, indicate that 64% of organisations in India now view AI-enabled attacks as their top data security risk, closely aligned with global concerns, where 70% of respondents cited similar risks. The report suggests that the rapid expansion of AI in enterprise workflows is widening the attack surface while security frameworks struggle to keep pace.

Across sectors including automotive, energy, finance and retail, organisations say AI-driven transformation is creating new vulnerabilities as systems gain automated access to large volumes of enterprise data.

AI adoption expands security exposure

As companies integrate AI into analytics platforms, customer service tools, software development pipelines and operational workflows, AI systems increasingly operate with broad access to corporate data environments. Unlike traditional applications, these systems often interact with multiple datasets across cloud, software-as-a-service (SaaS) and on-premise environments, creating complex access patterns that are difficult to monitor.

Security specialists warn that this shift effectively turns AI systems into “trusted insiders” within enterprise networks. When identity controls or encryption mechanisms are weak, AI systems can amplify those weaknesses by processing and moving data at machine scale.

“The rapid adoption of AI is driving a surge in next-generation cyber threats, particularly deepfakes,” said Ankur Kanaglekar, vice president for India at Thales. “The 2026 Data Threat Report shows that 65% of organisations in India have already experienced deepfake-driven attacks. When identity governance, access policies or encryption frameworks are weak, AI can amplify those weaknesses across corporate environments far faster than any human could.”

Deepfake technology—once largely associated with manipulated videos—has increasingly been used in phishing schemes, impersonation attempts and social-engineering attacks targeting employees and executives. These attacks often combine AI-generated voice or video with stolen credentials to gain access to enterprise systems or financial resources.

Identity theft remains the dominant attack method

While AI-enabled attacks are gaining attention, traditional identity-based cyber threats remain the primary entry point for attackers. The report identifies credential theft as the leading attack technique against cloud infrastructure, cited by 68% of organisations in India that reported cloud attacks, nearly identical to the global figure of 67%.

This reflects the growing importance of identity infrastructure in modern IT environments. As enterprises move workloads to the cloud and adopt software-as-a-service platforms, authentication systems, application programming interface (API) keys and machine credentials have become central to operations.

However, managing these digital identities is becoming increasingly complex. The report notes that 44% of organisations in India list secrets management as a major application security challenge, highlighting difficulties in managing tokens, API keys and machine identities across distributed systems.

As automation increases, machine-to-machine interactions now account for a significant portion of authentication activity in enterprise environments. Security teams must therefore manage both human and non-human identities, a shift that many existing security architectures were not originally designed to handle.

Data visibility remains a major weakness

The report also identifies significant gaps in how organisations track and classify their data. Despite rising concerns about data protection, only 35% of organisations in India say they know where all their data resides, regardless of its sensitivity.

Globally, the figure stands at 34%. Data classification capabilities are similarly limited. Just 36% of organisations in India report being able to fully classify their data, compared with 39% globally.

These visibility gaps become particularly problematic when AI systems process enterprise data. Without clear data inventories and classification frameworks, organisations struggle to enforce least-privilege access policies—security principles that restrict users and systems to the minimum level of access required for their tasks.

In cloud environments, this lack of control can lead to sensitive data exposure. The report estimates that nearly half of sensitive cloud data globally remains unencrypted, leaving it vulnerable if credentials are compromised.

As AI systems increasingly ingest and analyse data across multiple environments, insufficient visibility makes it harder for organisations to track how information is accessed, processed or shared.

Deepfakes and misinformation campaigns on the rise

Beyond direct cyber intrusions, the report highlights a broader set of risks tied to AI-generated misinformation. In India, 55% of organisations reported experiencing reputational damage linked to AI-generated misinformation or impersonation campaigns, compared with 48% globally.

These incidents can involve fabricated executive statements, manipulated audio recordings or AI-generated social media content designed to damage corporate reputation or influence stakeholders.

Such campaigns can spread rapidly across digital platforms, creating reputational and financial risks even when systems themselves are not compromised. The report also notes that human error remains a contributing factor in 26% of data breaches in India. When AI-driven automation is layered on top of human workflows, small configuration mistakes or mismanaged credentials can escalate quickly.

Security spending shifts slowly toward AI risks

Despite growing awareness of AI-related cyber threats, investment in AI-specific security remains limited. According to the report, 30% of organisations globally and in India now allocate dedicated budgets to AI security initiatives.

However, 53% of organisations in India continue to rely on traditional security budgets and frameworks, many of which were designed around perimeter-based models focused primarily on human users.

As enterprises deploy autonomous systems that authenticate, access data and execute tasks independently, security strategies must evolve to address these machine-driven interactions.

“Continuous data visibility and protection are becoming central to enterprise operations as AI becomes embedded in business processes,” said Eric Hanselman, chief analyst at S&P Global’s 451 Research. “Organisations need to treat data security as a core part of their innovation strategy rather than something separate from it.”

Governance emerging as a critical priority

The report suggests that organisations adopting AI technologies must rethink how identity governance, encryption and data management are implemented across their infrastructure. Rather than replacing traditional cyber threats, AI appears to be amplifying them by increasing the speed, scale and sophistication of attacks. Automated systems can rapidly process large datasets and interact with multiple platforms, meaning that compromised credentials or misconfigured permissions can lead to widespread exposure.

As enterprises continue to integrate AI into operational systems, security frameworks may need to evolve toward models that assume continuous monitoring, automated access controls and stronger data protection mechanisms. For technology leaders, the challenge lies in balancing AI-driven innovation with the need to maintain visibility and control over critical enterprise data.

Founded in France and operating across defence, aerospace, digital identity and cybersecurity sectors, Thales provides security technologies used by governments and enterprises worldwide. Its annual Data Threat Report tracks evolving risks in data protection, cloud security and identity management across global markets.