Empowering Sellers: Truecaller and Shiprocket's Joint Effort for Trustworthy E-commerce Transactions

To meet the changing needs of mobile commerce, Truecaller and Shiprocket have formed a strategic alliance. This partnership has the potential to empower independent eCommerce merchants in India and transform the way that consumers shop online. Through the partnership, 3 lakh Shiprocket merchants will be able to provide a frictionless customer experience by streamlining their customers' mobile onboarding and shopping journeys.

In India, mobile commerce is expected to reach $46.4 billion by 2023, according to a Statista report. One of the growth drivers for this projection is mobile shopping; through this partnership, Shiprocket hopes to give merchants a seamless customer experience to help them grow in this rapidly expanding market. Numerous advantages will result from the partnership, highlighting the dedication to improving user experience and making it easier for eCommerce merchants to conduct business.

Truecaller’s 1-Tap number-based OTP-less verification solution will expedite the onboarding process for new sellers on the Shiprocket platform, resulting in faster sign-ups and reduced friction The 1-Tap, OTP-less verification will also help the merchants deliver a swift and secure online checkout experience for shoppers. This combined with Shiprocket Checkout will enable merchants to provide the ultimate ‘one-click’ checkout experience to their consumers which lifts up the sales conversion from 20% to 40% Further to communicate in a trusted, safe, and productive manner, the partnership will enable Shiprocket’s merchant ecosystem to leverage Truecaller’s Verified Business Caller ID solution. This will enable merchants to foster a seamless communication experience with their customers, especially for important use cases such as delivery and support

Speaking on the partnership Saahil Goel, Co-founder & CEO, Shiprocket said, “Our partnership with Truecaller ensures that speed and convenience are not just promises but a reality that the merchants can deliver to their consumers. Truecaller’s OTP-less verification combined with Shiprocket Checkout solution will enable a seamless experience for the consumers. This will help our merchants further reduce cart abandonment rates and expand their consumer base among the mobile-first audiences. In addition to this, the merchant verification badges will also help build credibility and enable them to communicate with their consumers seamlessly.”

Priyam Bose, Global Head GTM & Developer Products, Truecaller, said, “At Truecaller, our commitment lies in empowering businesses in the realms of customer authentication to communication in a trusted, safe, and consistent manner with their end consumers. With this key collaboration with Shiprocket, we are streamlining and elevating their merchant’s digital-led operations across the consumer experience lifecycle, from onboarding to checkout to communication through our business suite of products from the Truecaller platform.”

Shiprocket's collaboration with Truecaller comes when the eCommerce industry is evolving rapidly, demanding innovative solutions to meet the changing needs of businesses and consumers alike. This partnership cements Shiprocket's position as a leading eCommerce enablement platform, driving positive change and creating a more user-friendly environment for merchants.