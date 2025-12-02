Wipro Completes Acquisition Of HARMAN’s DTS Business Unit

Wipro has completed its purchase of HARMAN’s Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS) business unit. The deal, first announced on August 21, 2025, brings DTS’s product engineering, embedded software and customer-experience capabilities into Wipro’s Engineering Global Business Line and into Wipro Intelligence, the company’s AI platform suite.

What the deal adds

The acquisition folds DTS into Wipro’s engineering organisation, combining DTS’s device engineering, embodied AI and embedded software skills with Wipro’s consulting-led and AI-powered engineering practice. According to the companies, the integration is intended to strengthen capabilities in product engineering, digital transformation services and customer experience platforms, and to expand Wipro’s engineering R&D footprint.

DTS’s capabilities in embedded software and device engineering are relevant to sectors that depend on tightly integrated hardware and software stacks—automotive electronics, connected consumer devices, industrial IoT and related systems. Bringing these skills into Wipro’s delivery network could shorten product development cycles, support larger R&D programmes and help clients stitch software-defined features into physical products and services.

Integration approach and go-to-market

Wipro says DTS will operate inside its Engineering Global Business Line and that the DTS offering will be combined with Wipro Intelligence: the company’s AI-powered platform and solutions portfolio. The stated aim is a more integrated go-to-market approach across industries and a larger combined pool of engineering and R&D resources to support complex digital transformation programmes.

“We are delighted to welcome the DTS team and their clients to Wipro. The acquisition of DTS strengthens Wipro’s ability to deliver AI-powered, end-to-end engineering services,” said Srikumar Rao, Managing Partner and Global Head of Engineering, Wipro Limited. “By adding DTS’ deep product engineering and technology expertise to our capabilities, and their complimentary industry solution and market presence, we are evolving our engineering DNA to meet the demands of a rapidly transforming technology landscape. This acquisition enhances our ability to innovate at scale, deliver measurable business value, and support complex transformations across sectors.”

“As part of Wipro, DTS enters a new phase of growth and opportunity. Wipro’s global reach, Wipro Intelligence capabilities, and advanced technology ecosystem provide the foundation to scale impact, expand into new industries, and deliver enhanced value to clients. The combined strengths of DTS and Wipro will enable a more integrated go-to-market approach, accelerating innovation and transformation for clients worldwide,” said Vikas Gupta, Executive Vice President and GM, DTS.