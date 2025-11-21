TransBnk and DigiAlly Partner to Digitise Transaction Banking Across ASEAN

TransBnk Solutions and Singapore-based DigiAlly announced a strategic tie-up at the Singapore FinTech Festival to offer an integrated stack for digital transaction banking and SME credit in India and ASEAN. The partnership pairs TransBnk’s transaction-banking infrastructure with DigiAlly’s AI-driven document intelligence and trust-scoring to enable paperless onboarding, automated KYC, escrow and credit workflows for banks, NBFCs, corporates and fintechs.

What the partnership delivers

The collaboration packages four capabilities customers often build separately: paperless onboarding, AI-powered KYC and document intelligence, seamless payments and escrow flows, and risk monitoring with early warnings. The companies say the offering targets a full digital journey—from account setup and collections to portfolio intelligence—designed for regulated financial institutions and enterprise clients operating across the ASEAN corridor.

How the technology integrates

TransBnk brings its transaction banking and embedded finance orchestration, while DigiAlly contributes a trust layer powered by data digitisation, document parsing, and risk-scoring engines. Together, the platforms aim to reduce manual touchpoints by automating identity and address verification, generating digital rental or sales agreements, and calculating Trust Scores that feed decision workflows for credit and collections.

Use cases and customer impact

Banks and NBFCs can use the combined stack to onboard corporate and SME customers without paperwork, automate escrow and payment reconciliation, and trigger early-warning signals for portfolio deterioration. For lenders, the Trust Score and document intelligence provide an additional signal to supplement credit underwriting, potentially speeding approvals and lowering acquisition costs. Corporates and fintechs stand to benefit from shorter time-to-revenue when product launches require integrated banking rails.

Vaibhav Tambe, Co-Founder & CEO, TransBnk, said: “Our vision is to build the future of digital transaction banking infrastructure, enabling banks and financial institutions to launch and scale digital products faster, with trust and efficiency at the core. Partnering with DigiAlly strengthens this mission by combining the power of embedded finance with intelligent risk and documentation capabilities. Together, we are delivering a truly end-to-end, paperless, and scalable solution that will redefine banking and SME financing across ASEAN.”

Shrikant Patil, MD & CEO, DigiAlly, added: “DigiAlly’s embedded trust and AI-driven risk intelligence, combined with TransBnk’s digital transaction banking stack, empower financial institutions to scale faster—with lower acquisition costs and better portfolio quality. This partnership unlocks tremendous value for banks and lenders seeking to serve SMEs more effectively, without increasing risk or operational load. We are excited to bring this transformative solution to the global stage at SFF.”

Regional strategy and go-to-market

The partnership will initially focus on India and Singapore, with a roadmap to expand across ASEAN. The companies expect to present the joint proposition to banks, GCCs, innovation partners and investors at SFF, positioning the combined solution as a plug-and-play alternative to piecemeal integrations that delay product launches.

Risks, compliance and integration challenges

Enterprise adoption will hinge on several pragmatic issues: regulatory alignment across jurisdictions, data residency and consent frameworks, integration complexity with core banking and loan management systems, and the accuracy and explainability of AI-driven trust scores in high-stakes credit decisions. For banks, reconciling a new external risk signal with existing underwriting frameworks will require careful validation and controls.

The TransBnk–DigiAlly tie-up addresses a common fintech friction: stitching reliable identity, document intelligence and payments into a single, compliant transaction-banking flow. If integration, regulatory acceptance and Trust Score transparency hold up in pilots, the partnership could shorten time-to-market for banks and lenders seeking scalable SME credit and embedded finance capabilities across Southeast Asia.