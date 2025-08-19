TATA Projects Unlocks Digital Transformation with SAP Cloud Solutions

SAP, the global leader in enterprise application software and Business AI, today announced the transformative adoption of SAP Business Suite at Tata Projects Limited, India's leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) company. As part of its enterprise-wide digital transformation initiative, this greenfield implementation, driven by SAP’s cloud-first ERP innovations, marks a major milestone in TATA Projects' journey to becoming a cloud-first Intelligent Enterprise.

With RISE with SAP as the digital backbone, TATA Projects is unifying key business functions, from project planning and procurement to finance, human resources, compliance, and analytics, on a single, intelligent platform. This consolidation will enhance data visibility, driving business agility and operational efficiency with real-time decision-making across the enterprise. The digital transformation is set to reimagine how infrastructure projects, from urban metro systems to industrial corridors, will be planned, executed, and scaled in India’s rapidly evolving economy.

Leadership Perspectives on the Digital Transformation

"As Tata Projects aims to be among the top global infrastructure companies, RISE with SAP implementation represents a pivotal moment in our technology journey," said Vinayak Pai, Managing Director & CEO, TATA Projects. "With SAP's comprehensive cloud suite, we have created a unified digital backbone streamlining and modernizing our core operations with precision, speed, and transparency. This transformation enables us to continue to deliver innovation and excellence in the infrastructure sector while creating a sustainable future.”

“As India’s infrastructure sector undergoes exponential growth—fueled by urban expansion, sustainability imperatives, and digital-first government initiatives—technology is emerging as a key enabler of scale and agility. Tata Projects’ successful digital transformation exemplifies the construction industry’s accelerating shift to cloud-based solutions. We are proud to support their journey with SAP’s unified ERP platform, which is enhancing operational efficiency, enabling data-driven decision-making, and fostering innovation across the enterprise,” said Manish Prasad, President and Managing Director, SAP Indian Subcontinent.

Achieving Tangible Business Outcomes

Through this digital shift, TATA Projects has improved its overall project profitability, reduced procurement lead times, enhanced data governance, and optimized workforce productivity. Moreover, aligned with its sustainability goals, the transformation also empowers Tata Projects to make faster, more informed decisions that support long-term environmental stewardship.