Karnataka Bank Taps IBM To Build Scalable API Platform For Faster Services

Karnataka Bank Limited (KBL) has moved further along its digital transformation roadmap, joining hands with IBM to upgrade its digital banking foundation. Using IBM Cloud Pak for Integration on Red Hat OpenShift and implemented by IBM ecosystem partner Fyrii with support from the IBM Customer Success Team—the bank has built a secure and scalable API platform designed to speed up service delivery across channels.

Advertisment

The move aligns with the bank’s focus on strengthening its technology backbone while optimising operational costs.

Why The API Platform Matters For Everyday Banking

The upgraded platform gives Karnataka Bank a more agile way to roll out digital services, from payments and loan processing to third-party integrations. It also creates a unified environment for internal and external systems to securely exchange data—critical for a bank that works with multiple government and regulatory services.

“This marks a major milestone in our digital journey,” said Venkat Krishnan, Chief Information Officer, Karnataka Bank Limited. “With IBM Cloud Pak for Integration on Red Hat OpenShift, we now have an agile and secure platform that allows us to scale operations across India, simplify system management, and reduce costs all while improving the overall customer experience.”

Scalability, Cost Efficiency, And API Governance Take Center Stage

With the new infrastructure, the bank reports a 50% increase in scalability and a 30% reduction in operational costs. These improvements stem from shifting to a modern container-based architecture built for microservices.

The setup enables digital gateways to handle all API traffic and supports secure interactions with systems such as UIDAI, CERSAI, GST, Reg-Tech, and CBDT. The platform also allows external partners to access the bank’s AI foundation models through an AI gateway—opening opportunities for more integrated digital services

IBM highlights how this shift reflects broader changes in the banking ecosystem.

Advertisment

“Today’s banking sector is more complex than ever, comprising many systems and data sources in constant use,” said Viswanath Ramaswamy, Vice President, Technology, IBM India & South Asia. “To stay ahead, banks require intelligent automation that not only streamlines operations but also anticipates issues before they arise. Karnataka Bank’s modernization showcases how intelligent automation and integrated systems can reduce complexity, boost efficiency, and accelerate the delivery of secure, reliable digital services at scale.”

Fyrii’s Role In Orchestrating Deployment

Fyrii, the implementation partner, worked closely with IBM’s Expert Labs through critical phases of the rollout. The initiative forms an essential part of Karnataka Bank’s broader Startup@100 strategy—a nod to the bank’s century-long legacy and its push toward digital-first operations.

“As IBM’s implementation partner, we at Fyrii are proud to support Karnataka Bank’s modernization journey by leveraging our Unified Fintech Platform alongside IBM Cloud Pak for Integration,” said Padma Subramanian, co-founder and CEO of Fyrii. “This collaboration with IBM and Karnataka Bank demonstrates how we at Fyrii use our platform to accelerate digital transformation with greater agility and secure API enablement, helping form a foundation for the bank to innovate and serve customers seamlessly.”