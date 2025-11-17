Disseqt AI, HCLTech, Microsoft Collaborate on Agentic AI in Finance

Banking and financial service providers in Ireland are witnessing a new wave of digital transformation, as Disseqt AI partners with HCLTech and Microsoft to advance the adoption of Agentic AI platforms for the sector. The collaboration, announced at a dedicated roundtable, underscores the need for responsible AI deployment against a backdrop of rapid innovation and stringent compliance demands.

New Alliances Address AI’s Governance Gap

Financial services are at a crossroads with digital transformation, as operational efficiency meets regulatory scrutiny. Disseqt AI, collaborating with HCLTech and Microsoft, is shaping a pathway for banks and financial institutions to leverage Agentic AI—technology designed for automation and intelligent governance—while managing risk and compliance.

“We’re enabling an ecosystem that empowers enterprises to innovate with speed and operationalize AI ethics, governance, and compliance at scale,” said Heather Domin, Vice President and Head of Office of Responsible AI and Governance, HCLTech. This sentiment sets the tone for a partnership centered not only on innovation but real-world accountability.

Agentic AI: From POC to Production

A common challenge highlighted at the Ireland roundtable is not technical capability—but governance. “Only 1% of organisations are using the right governance framework for Agentic AI and hence are struggling to move from POC to Production,” explained Jenni Rantakari, AI Leader at Microsoft UK. The gap between proof-of-concept and production deployment illustrates why AI transformation efforts often stall despite ample pilot projects.

Disseqt’s lean agentic enterprise platform, deployed as software, simplifies IT and DevOps workflows for banks. By automating system monitoring, testing, and compliance validation, Disseqt aims to make complex AI deployments manageable and safe.

Modern AI systems face continuous challenges—vulnerabilities can emerge, and AI system “drift” can undermine reliability. Disseqt’s platform responds with contextual simulations, red teaming (testing defenses), and live observability, helping banks detect risks early while maintaining operational alignment with Responsible AI frameworks.

This technical rigor yields substantial benefits: up to 80% reduction in operation costs, a 70% shrinkage in go-to-production cycles, and a 40% increase in testing productivity. For financial institutions, these numbers support not only business growth but sustainable compliance.

Transforming Core ITOps and FinOps

“Our partnership with HCLTech and Microsoft validates our mission of bringing intelligent, agent-based automation to the heart of enterprise IT,” said Apoorva Kumar, Founder, Disseqt. The collaborative approach aims to embed trustworthy, agentic AI into core ITOps and FinOps processes—replacing repetitive cycles with responsive, scalable AI transformation.

The roundtable emphasized the critical role of collaboration among technology vendors, regulators, and financial institutions. Agentic AI is not just about quick wins or automation—it represents a strategic shift in how financial services build and maintain trustworthy digital operations. By sharing expertise and setting new governance benchmarks, Disseqt AI, HCLTech, and Microsoft are helping define what Responsible AI means for the industry’s future.