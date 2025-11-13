Deloitte India, AWS Forge Four-Year Roadmap for Agentic AI and Cloud

Deloitte India and Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement at Coalesce 2025 to accelerate cloud migrations and agentic AI adoption across Indian enterprises. The pact creates India’s first AWS Agentic AI Lab, an AWS Centre of Excellence and new customer experience hubs, and will list Deloitte’s SaaS and AI solutions on AWS Marketplace — aiming to multiply Deloitte’s cloud business by 2030.

Deloitte and AWS are formalising a broader playbook for how large enterprises and public institutions in India adopt next-generation cloud and AI capabilities. The alliance bundles Deloitte’s industry consulting and implementation muscle with AWS’s infrastructure, managed services and Amazon Bedrock-based agent tooling. That combination is intended to shorten time-to-value for customers across financial services, the public sector, manufacturing, energy, consumer goods and global capability centres.

Vinay Prabhakar, Partner and Alliance Leader, Deloitte South Asia, framed the collaboration as a co-creation platform: “True transformation happens when organisations come together with a shared vision and complementary strengths. … We are combining diverse capabilities and building a strategic framework that prioritises India-specific innovation, accelerates time-to-market and delivers co-created industry solutions.”

What Deloitte and AWS will build

The agreement outlines several tangible assets and programmes:

AWS Agentic AI Lab (India): The country’s first lab focused on agentic AI solutions using Amazon Bedrock Agents and AgentCore, staffed by agent specialists, data engineers and full-stack developers. The lab will prototype agentic workflows for financial planning, compliance automation, customer intelligence, HR automation and more.

Deloitte AWS Centre of Excellence (CoE): A team of solution engineers, sales specialists and industry consultants will accelerate AWS-powered product rollouts, supported by training, managed services and marketing. Deloitte will also surface industry packages, such as ConvergePROSPERITY BankingSuite on AWS.

Customer Experience (CX) Zone: Hosted at Deloitte’s Centre for Innovation & Technology (DCIT) in Bangalore, this immersive showcase will let customers interact with solutions built on Amazon Bedrock, SageMaker and Amazon Connect.

AWS Marketplace Listings: Deloitte will make dozens of SaaS and AI offerings discoverable under the new AI Agents & Tools category, enabling easier procurement and deployment for enterprises.

The announcement ties directly to common enterprise pain points:

Financial services: Agentic automation for credit decisioning, reconciliation, regulatory reporting and fraud triage.

Public sector: Digital public goods and automation of citizen services, reducing manual casework and speeding approvals.

Manufacturing (Industry 4.0): IoT-driven smart factory use cases — predictive maintenance, quality optimisation and energy management on AWS.

Customer operations: Contact-centre automation and real-time customer intelligence using Amazon Connect and Bedrock Agents.

Praveen Sridhar, Head of Partner Business, AWS India & South Asia, said the CoE and Agentic AI Lab will “give organisations across India the tools and expertise they need to reimagine what is possible with AI on the cloud.”

The commercial logic and go-to-market play

Listing Deloitte’s solutions on AWS Marketplace shorten procurement cycles for enterprises that prefer cloud-native, on-demand delivery. For Deloitte, marketplace distribution scales reach and enables subscription economics; for AWS, it deepens partner-led demand for Bedrock, SageMaker and related services. The CX zone in Bangalore functions as a sales accelerant — a place to validate PoCs and pilot agentic workflows before enterprise rollouts.

Deepak Kagliwal, Executive Director, Deloitte India, emphasised speed and scale: “Our expanded collaboration with AWS combines deep industry insight, proven cloud expertise and a robust execution framework. Together, we will deliver solutions that help organisations realise tangible value from accelerating migrations and SAP modernisation to integrating AI-driven industry applications.”

Risks and governance considerations

Agentic AI and rapid cloud adoption introduce operational and regulatory questions that enterprises must manage:

Safety and oversight: Agentic systems that take actions—automating finance or compliance workflows—need robust guardrails, explainability and human-in-the-loop controls to avoid costly errors.

Data residency and privacy: Government and regulated sectors will require clear controls for data locality and consent, especially when using third-party cloud services.

Vendor lock-in vs portability: Heavy engineering around Bedrock Agents could raise migration costs; enterprises should evaluate portability and multi-cloud strategies.

Skill and change management: Rapid adoption requires reskilling workforces and redesigning operating models to capture agentic efficiency gains without displacing critical judgement.

Deloitte’s CoE and the lab can mitigate some of these risks by providing pre-built compliance patterns, hardened integrations and certified deployment templates — but customers will still need governance frameworks and internal change plans.

The Collaboration Agreement formalises a fast path for Indian enterprises to adopt cloud-native, agentic AI at scale. By combining Deloitte’s industry depth and AWS’s platform capabilities — plus dedicated labs, a CoE and marketplace distribution—the partnership aims to lower friction, accelerate pilots, and move verified agentic solutions into production. Execution will hinge on governance, partner integrations and customers’ ability to operationalise agentic workflows responsibly.