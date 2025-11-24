BD Soft Strengthens Cybersecurity for BFSI, Fintech with MDR & DLP Solutions

As cyber threats targeting the BFSI and Fintech sectors continue to escalate, BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd. (BD Soft) has expanded its cybersecurity solutions to offer enhanced Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and Data Loss Prevention (DLP) capabilities. The company’s bolstered cybersecurity portfolio aims to safeguard the growing number of digital banking operations and cloud infrastructure against sophisticated threats, including phishing, ransomware attacks, and data breaches.

BD Soft’s expanded offering includes leading-edge solutions from global and Indian cybersecurity innovators. These partners include Axidian (Dubai) for identity governance and privileged access management, FileCloud (Austin, USA) for hyper-secure Enterprise File Sync & Share (EFSS) solutions, GTB Technologies (California, USA) for advanced DLP, and Hunto.ai (Mumbai, India) for external threat intelligence and monitoring. This comprehensive suite equips financial institutions with the necessary tools to enhance data governance, mitigate fraud risks, and comply with regulatory frameworks, all while strengthening their overall cybersecurity posture.

Surging Cyber Threats in BFSI and Fintech Drive Demand for Advanced Solutions

The growing reliance on digital platforms and sensitive financial data has led to a sharp rise in cyberattacks targeting the BFSI and Fintech sectors. Over 60% of cyberattacks in India now target these industries, with incidents related to cloud security up by more than 45% in just the past two years. The rapid adoption of mobile banking further exacerbates the situation, expanding the attack surface and introducing new risks such as unauthorised access, data leakage, and insider threats.

As digital banking and cloud-based financial services expand, so does the vulnerability to sophisticated threats. For financial institutions, the need for continuous, intelligence-driven cyber defence has never been more urgent. BD Soft’s expanded cybersecurity solutions aim to address these concerns by providing proactive detection, rapid incident response, and data protection mechanisms that help minimise risks across the digital ecosystem.

Commenting on the expansion, Zakir Hussain Rangwala, CEO of BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd., highlighted the importance of robust cybersecurity measures for financial institutions in today’s fast-evolving digital landscape. "As financial brands accelerate digital adoption, robust encryption, zero-trust architecture, and continuous monitoring are no longer optional; they are foundational to trust and financial stability. Our focus is enabling institutions to go not just digital, but safely digital."

Integrating MDR, DLP, and Threat Intelligence

BD Soft’s cybersecurity offering now integrates multiple advanced solutions to address the complex challenges of modern financial services. The MDR and DLP solutions are designed to provide a multi-layered defence against both external and internal threats. For instance, Axidian’s identity governance and privileged access management tools help ensure that only authorised users can access sensitive financial data, while FileCloud’s EFSS capabilities secure data sharing and storage across cloud environments.

Meanwhile, GTB Technologies’ DLP solutions are critical for preventing data leakage, ensuring that sensitive financial data remains protected even as it moves across various endpoints, including cloud services. Hunto.ai’s threat intelligence capabilities further enhance the security framework by providing real-time monitoring and analysis of potential external risks, helping institutions respond to emerging threats faster.

These solutions work together to offer comprehensive protection, ensuring that financial institutions can manage their cybersecurity needs holistically, rather than relying on fragmented or piecemeal solutions.

BD Soft plans to expand its portfolio even further in the coming months, with a focus on AI-driven, cloud-native, and behaviour-based security tools. These next-generation solutions will provide real-time, intelligent threat detection and response capabilities, helping businesses stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks.

In addition to strengthening its cybersecurity offerings, BD Soft is also looking to deepen its alliances with global cybersecurity innovators and expand its reach in key financial markets across India. With cybersecurity threats becoming more complex and persistent, these efforts will position BD Soft as a critical partner for financial institutions looking to secure their digital transformation journeys.