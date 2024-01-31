Delta's "Innovation on Wheels" Unveiled as a Tribute to 20 Years of Energy Conservation Advocacy in India

Delta has proudly marked 20 years of promoting energy conservation in India with the introduction of its "Innovation on Wheels" solutions demonstration initiative, The initiative will travel through more than 50 cities, spanning more than 10,000 kilometers throughout the country. This innovative project demonstrates the breadth and depth of Delta's state-of-the-art data center solutions and highlights the company's dedication to advancing connectivity and technology across the country.

On January 18, 2024, Delta unveiled a cutting-edge technology truck as part of the anniversary celebrations, and it set out to tour over 50 Indian cities. With this innovative project, Delta hopes to demonstrate its strength and dedication to the Indian market by bringing its cutting-edge technology and solutions straight to consumers. Visitors can explore Delta's broad portfolio inside "Innovation on Wheels," which includes automation solutions, telecom products, electric vehicle chargers, and data center infrastructure solutions. With Delta's All-in-One Containerised Data Centre Solutions, you can easily optimize, orchestrate, and operate data for a variety of micro, mini, and edge DC applications. These solutions are made to accommodate varying load sizes. Our plug-and-play, integrated solution guarantees quick deployment high flexibility, and reliability.

With this program, Delta hopes to demonstrate its industry-wide experience and emphasize its dedication to providing environmentally and energy-friendly solutions. Over more than three months, the truck will traverse the many landscapes of the nation, stopping off at key business and industrial hubs along the way to provide an engaging and unforgettable experience for all bystanders. Delta's dedication to environmentally friendly products and solutions is demonstrated by "Innovation on Wheels," which highlights the company's initiatives to incorporate sustainability into every facet of its operations.

Within Delta's larger marketing plan, the cross-city promotional tour is a calculated move that strengthens the brand's awareness and attracts new clients. This program highlights Delta's adaptability and efficiency in connecting with customers, in line with the company's unwavering commitment to innovation and customer engagement.

After fifty years of global success, Delta has evolved into one of the world's top suppliers of intelligent energy-saving goods and services. Through the use of its technologies, Delta was able to save its customers around the world over 39.9 billion kWh of electricity between 2010 and 2022.

In an exclusive interview with Ciol, Rajesh Kaushal, Vice President of Delta Electronics India, discusses the recently introduced "Innovation on Wheels" initiative. Additionally, he spoke about their containerized data center's power efficiency and cooling requirements. Explore, how Delta demonstrates its dedication to advancing technology and connectivity across the country.

How can you address the power efficiency and cooling requirements of "Innovation on Wheels"?

This is an area of expertise for us, as we are the world's largest manufacturer of switching power supplies. We possess extensive capabilities in design and a wealth of knowledge across our global R&D locations, totaling 72. Our expertise spans not only this domain but also extends to various power electronics produced for different applications. This accumulated knowledge enables us to work on new topologies, emerging technologies, and identify components that contribute to electricity loss reduction. Consequently, our designs can achieve up to 98% efficiency, leveraging high-tech components such as gallium arsenide (GAN) and other advanced materials.

Furthermore, addressing efficiency loss, typically manifested as heat, necessitates effective heat evacuation through highly efficient cooling systems. This is another area of specialization for us; being the world's largest DC fan manufacturer, we have substantial expertise in thermal management. Our proficiency in this aspect is derived from ongoing developments within our diverse business units. With this combined strength, we successfully manage our operations in the data center domain.

Are there any types of business industries that would benefit from this data center?

Yes, many industries would undoubtedly benefit. Currently, data centers are primarily located in major cities such as Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, and the northern part of India, including the NCR region. However, due to the substantial amount of data being generated and consumed—around 20 GB per user per month—especially with the widespread use of 4G and the upcoming 5G, there is a need for data centers closer to end-user applications.

Applications with high demands on latency or speed, like those used in airports or large enterprises generating and consuming significant amounts of data, require nearby data centers. This proximity helps reduce latency and ensures efficient data consumption. If data centers are too distant, network latency issues may arise, affecting the performance of certain applications.

Looking ahead to the 5G era, as well as specific use cases such as remote surgeries, autonomous vehicles, drones, and matured applications like smart meters, having local data centers becomes crucial. These demanding applications, which extensively use data, necessitate local computing and storage for fast and efficient access. As a result, various industries, including those involved in remote surgeries, autonomous vehicles, drones, smart meters, and hospitality, stand to benefit significantly from the implementation of these data center solutions.

Are there any specific considerations while adopting these containerized data centers?

Typically, opting for a traditional brick-and-mortar data center presents numerous associated challenges. This includes the necessity for a large physical space and the involvement of various departments to manage different functions. As a result, achieving speed in deployment becomes a significant hurdle. Additionally, traditional data centers may not be easily expandable beyond a certain point, and the initial investment required is exceptionally high, making the return on investment a critical consideration.

In contrast, choosing a prefabricated or containerized data center offers distinct advantages over traditional counterparts. Particularly beneficial for emerging applications that do not demand an extensive data center but require a solution suitable for current needs with the ability to scale up as necessary. The key benefits include modularity, scalability, pre-testing, pre-configuration, and adherence to a standard design. These features contribute to enhanced reliability, as the solution is pre-tested and follows a standardized design.

Customers opting for prefabricated or containerized data center solutions appreciate the flexibility and cost-effectiveness they offer, aligning with the dynamic requirements of today's applications.

So what are the security features and measures implemented in this data center?

It is a highly technologically advanced solution with a crucial focus on data, which plays a pivotal role in driving applications and businesses, with significant revenues dependent on it. Additionally, the data holds trade secrets and confidential information, underscoring the paramount importance of data security.

As our expertise lies in the infrastructure side, we are committed to ensuring the security of the infrastructure. To achieve this, our solution incorporates numerous sensors that effectively monitor and address various issues such as flooding, rodent infestation, and other potential disasters. These preventive measures are in place to safeguard the integrity of the data.

Moreover, fire prevention is a top priority, and our data center solutions are equipped with state-of-the-art fire prevention equipment to proactively mitigate any foreseeable challenges.

Another critical aspect of our security measures is the establishment of disaster recovery data centers. These centers are strategically located in different places to ensure that challenges affecting one location do not compromise the functionality of the others. These considerations exemplify our dedication to the security and safety of our data centers.

Are you in collaboration or partnership with anyone in the successful running of this data center?

One unique selling point that we have is that lots of components are coming from in-house. And that makes us stronger in terms of our technology, control over the supply chain, and also control over the quality and also the cost and also the services. So majority of the components if you see whether it is the UPS, we have our own UPS. If you look at the static transistor switch, it is coming from Delta. You have the rack PDUs, it is coming from Delta. It is lithium-ion batteries, it is coming from Delta. The cooling solution which is the control and monitoring part of it, is also coming from Delta. So I would say the majority of the, even the display solution, which is there to do the complete monitoring of all the alarms or data, etc., is also from Delta. The building management solution, which takes care of monitoring and control of all these various equipments where they are centrally controlled and some of the operations and some of the alarms and energy management and process control etc. is taken care of. Those building management solutions are also coming from Delta. So you would see this is a very unique selling point of Delta that Delta has most of the components available in-house. At the same time, sometimes when we do not have these solutions available in Telta, then we partner with our large partners and we try to source them and then we try to have a very strategic partnership because in this area you don't want to have a transactional partnership. You want to have a long-term partnership and that's how we try to manage it.