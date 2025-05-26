E2E Cloud Powers India's AI Vision with Sovereign Cloud Platform

Launched in 2009, E2E Networks Limited has emerged as one of India’s premier pure-play cloud computing providers. Listed on the NSE, the company has carved a niche for itself by offering cost-effective, high-performance cloud solutions tailored to Indian startups and SMEs. Known for pioneering contract-less computing and offering white-labelled infrastructure, E2E now supports over 2,000 active customers across sectors. In this exclusive conversation with CiOL, Mohammed Imran, CTO of E2E Cloud, shares how the company is fueling India's AI ecosystem and shaping a sovereign digital future. Excerpts.

Advertisment

E2E Networks has positioned itself as one of India's few NSE-listed pure-play cloud computing companies. How do you maintain your competitive edge in a market dominated by global hyperscalers like AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud?

At E2E Cloud, our edge lies in building India’s first truly sovereign cloud infrastructure, purpose-built for the Indian market and its unique regulatory, economic, and digital needs. While hyperscalers operate with global models, we are deeply aligned with the strategic and operational realities of Indian enterprises, startups, and government bodies.

Our offerings—especially advanced cloud GPUs for AI/ML workloads—are available at up to one-third the cost of global providers. But it’s not just about cost; it’s about control, compliance, and performance. With India’s data protection laws tightening and digital sovereignty becoming a national imperative, our

Advertisment

Sovereign Cloud Platform offers a domestic alternative to legacy stacks that ensures full jurisdictional control, local data residency, and transparency. We’re not trying to outcompete hyperscalers on their turf; we’re redefining the turf entirely for India-first innovation.

As a key partner in the Government of India’s IndiaAI Mission, E2E Networks is helping to supply high-performance GPUs. What kind of scale and infrastructure does the company currently offer to support indigenous AI and LLM development, and how does this align with national tech priorities?

We are proud to be an infrastructure partner to the IndiaAI Mission, and our mission aligns tightly with the government’s vision to make India a global hub for AI innovation. Our platform supports state-of-the-art GPUs, including A100s and H100s, purpose-built for AI/ML training, inference, and large language models.

Advertisment

We are going beyond infrastructure with TIR—our AI/ML platform that gives startups and developers easy access to high-performance GPUs and AI toolchains. But more importantly, we’re expanding this with a national vision we call AI Nation—enabling every Indian between the ages of 13 and 30 to become AI-ready. This includes building ecosystems of education, mentorship, and training, along with GPU compute access. We are not just building AI capabilities. We are pairing GPU compute with purpose to help India become both a user and a creator of world-class AI.

E2E Networks recently announced a strategic partnership with L&T, including a 21% equity stake acquisition. What synergies do you anticipate between L&T’s data center capabilities and E2E’s cloud platform, especially for scaling GenAI use cases in India?

Our partnership with L&T is both strategic and transformative. With L&T’s proven data center capabilities and nationwide reach, and E2E’s expertise in cloud GPU infrastructure and AI workloads, we are creating a next-generation platform for GenAI and enterprise AI adoption at scale.

Advertisment

This collaboration enables us to provide high-density compute clusters within India’s borders, supporting everything from model training to fine-tuning and inference for GenAI applications. Together, we aim to create India’s sovereign AI cloud layer.

It also strengthens our ability to serve regulated sectors like BFSI, healthcare, and governance, where data localization and jurisdiction are non-negotiable. This partnership is a foundational step in realizing India’s self-reliant AI vision.

With over 15,000 customers and a strong presence among Indian startups and SMEs, how is E2E balancing the demand for affordable cloud computing with the performance needs of accelerated workloads like AI and ML?

Advertisment

We’ve built our cloud to meet two seemingly opposing demands—affordability and high performance. For startups, SMEs, and even academic and research institutions, the cost of accessing top-tier GPUs has historically been prohibitive. We’ve addressed this head-on by offering NVIDIA A100, H100, A40, and other advanced GPU instances at up to one-third the cost of global cloud providers, all while maintaining enterprise-grade performance.

We’re able to do this because we operate with India-optimized cost structures, deep control over our infrastructure stack, and a focus on high-efficiency provisioning. Our customers—from AI-first startups to GenAI researchers—don’t just need raw compute; they need on-demand access, predictable billing, and fast support. And that’s what we deliver.

Additionally, we’ve built the TIR AI/ML platform to offer a seamless environment for developers to train, deploy, and scale AI models without the friction of setting up complex infrastructure. It’s helping India’s growing AI ecosystem access the performance they need, at the price they can afford.

Advertisment

White-labelling and contract-less computing are some of E2E’s differentiators. How do these offerings reflect a broader shift in how Indian enterprises approach cloud adoption, and what challenges or opportunities have emerged from this model?

White-labelling and contract-less computing are part of a larger shift we’re seeing in how Indian enterprises are rethinking their cloud strategy, particularly as data sovereignty, operational flexibility, and cost predictability become central to decision-making.

At E2E Cloud, our Sovereign Cloud Platform addresses exactly these needs. Enterprises today want greater control over their data, independence from foreign hyperscalers, and the ability to innovate without long-term vendor lock-ins. By offering white-labelled solutions, we enable partners and enterprises to build their own branded services on top of our infrastructure, tailored to local compliance and business goals.

Advertisment

The opportunity here is massive: it enables Indian enterprises to build digital public infrastructure, industry-specific clouds, or AI/ML platforms with full visibility and control. The challenge, of course, lies in educating the market and ensuring that enterprises feel confident migrating from legacy systems or foreign providers to a sovereign, future-ready alternative.

We believe India’s cloud journey will be increasingly India-first, developer-friendly, and sovereignty-compliant, and E2E Cloud is committed to leading this transformation.