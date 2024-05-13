Cxo of the week: Yogeeta Chainani, CEO and Co-founder of Swaarm

Constant advancements in technology and consumer behaviors drive the shifts in the digital marketing landscape and reshape the industry year to year. For instance, in 2023, we’ve watched AI revolutionize how the world thinks about content creation. Digital Marketers not only have to adapt to such changes but also have the difficult task of helping their brands navigate these challenges.
Swaarm is an innovative tracking and attribution platform that offers solutions for martech tracking, campaign management, attribution, and marketing analytics. Swaarm empowers businesses to seamlessly manage, track, analyze, and optimize their marketing efforts with the highest level of automation, enabling data-driven decision-making and unparalleled scalability in the dynamic digital landscape.
Yogeeta Chainani (CEO) who co-founded Swaarm, in September 2020, spearheads product innovation, human resources and business development across India and global geographies. Her 10+ years of experience includes prominent stints at global entities like TCS, HERE (a Nokia company), WeQ Global (a leading mobile advertising company), Ocono and Crobo GmbH (a mobile marketing and user acquisition company) in the realm of mobile marketing, performance marketing and Martech.
In an exclusive interaction with Ciol, Yogeeta Chainani (CEO) and co-founder, Swaarm shared her perspectives and insights about how digital marketers across businesses/brands can leverage emerging technology trends in performance marketing to make growth-oriented data-driven decisions.
What are the key factors contributing to Swaarm's rapid global expansion and its success in establishing a presence in nine geographies within just three years?
Can you elaborate on the significance of Swaarm's seven-figure funding round led by STS Ventures in 2022, and how it has influenced the company's growth trajectory and product innovation?
How has Swaarm managed to triple its global workforce in a short period, and what strategic implications does this expansion have for the company's ability to serve its clients effectively across multiple geographies?
Among Swaarm's diverse client portfolio, what distinguishes leading global brands from boutique agencies in terms of their utilization of Swaarm's performance marketing tracking platform and innovative features?
What specific challenges did Swaarm address with the launch of its new measurement and analytics platform, Swaarm MMP, and how does this tech product offer advertisers greater transparency, privacy protection, and automation for optimizing decision-making and scalability?
How does Swaarm's Advanced Privacy Suite (APS) differentiate itself as a comprehensive solution for navigating the evolving privacy landscape, and what advantages does it offer advertisers in terms of compliance and data protection?
- Ensures the user's privacy is maintained- the data tracked across iOS, Android and the Web is linked to campaigns or traffic sources instead of individual user profiles
- Increases efficiency of marketing campaigns by ensuring the availability of data needed for anti-fraud solutions
- Accurately assess campaign performance regardless where it is running
Can you elaborate on the capabilities of Swaarm's Privacy Enabled Attribution (PEA Chain) solution, particularly in overcoming challenges posed by Apple's iOS 14 update, and how it enhances advertisers' ability to track campaign performance and traffic sources across advertising networks?
Apple’s iOS14 update not only led to a reduction in ROI for advertisers but also limited ad tracking and targeting capabilities. Privacy Enabled Attribution (PEA Chain) is a powerful tool that empowers marketers to continue capturing campaign and traffic sources throughout the whole advertising network chain in line with the realm of Apple’s privacy regulations.
For instance, when an advertiser runs a campaign via Swaarm’s platform, it generates a special token called “PEA Chain” that is passed in the click and can be retrieved in the postback. The token contains all the information needed for networks and agencies to determine the campaign and traffic source. It empowers advertisers to successfully navigate these significant changes while respecting user privacy.
What innovative features does Swaarm offer, such as the industry-first feed API configurator and View-through attribution, and how do these features empower advertisers to dynamically set offers, gain attribution insights, and mitigate fraudulent activities in their campaigns?
As mentioned earlier, Swaarm's features are tailor-made through close collaboration with clients, ensuring precise alignment with their business requirements. During the development of the Swaarm MMP, we recognized the challenges advertisers face in managing multiple platforms to achieve their objectives. For instance, they may require a partner marketing platform to manage partnerships, track campaign budgets and payouts, an in-house analytics tool for analyzing in-app user behavior, and even a separate fraud detection tool. Understanding these needs inspired us to create a comprehensive solution within Swaarm's platform, enabling advertisers to address all these requirements in one place.
In what ways can digital marketers in India leverage Swaarm's suite of products and emerging technology trends, including AI adoption and data-driven decision-making, to optimize their performance marketing campaigns and stay competitive in the evolving digital landscape?
- analyze enormous volumes of data and detect patterns that are hard to find manually,
- predicting trends based on historical data
- analyze customer data and use it to create personalized marketing campaigns
- improve customer engagement and loyalty,
- imagnify the overall customer experience
- automate routine operational activities and more